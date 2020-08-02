Benefits to including a UPS in every electrical job

Schneider Electric

Electronic devices are part and parcel of our daily lives today, from powering heavy-duty machinery such as the elevator to the many electrical appliances we find in the typical office or home.

For electrical contractors, this reliance on electricity represents both an opportunity for more work assignments, as well as the responsibility of ensuring that clients' critical applications are kept operating smoothly.

DEVICES NEED POWER PROTECTION

For a start, protecting electrical systems from power surges and outages require the use of an uninterruptible power supply or UPS.

Packed with powerful batteries with electronics that automatically activate the moment there is an interruption in the power, the UPS ensures that devices are never left without power.

And like it or not, the responsibility of explaining the importance of the UPS often falls squarely on the electrical contractor. Moreover, power requirements also vary considerably across organisations.

This necessitates a discussion about the various electrical systems and their relative importance to ensure that power requirements are sized correctly.

The repercussions of a power outage are easy to understand. An outage at a retail outlet might mean that payments can no longer be processed, which can easily result in losses of hundreds of dollars over a few hours.

In addition, a prolonged power trip at a restaurant or ice-cream parlour can result in food spoilage amounting to thousands of dollars - especially if the power trips in the middle of the night.

A properly set up UPS, however, can be configured to alert the business owner or electrician the moment there is a power outage.

With a minimum amount of backup power to keep things powered, this should offer adequate time for the power situation to be rectified.

UPS IN EVERY BUSINESS

Different businesses will have different requirements about the devices that require protection.

This can range from PCs, networking and Internet equipment in the corporate office, to the automated gantry at the carpark, or cash register at the supermarket.

While there is no running away from a thorough audit to identify the most vital systems, below is a shortlist of the most common devices that will likely require the use of a UPS.

  • Emergency lighting
  • Fire alarms
  • Surveillance cameras
  • Access control systems
  • Electromagnetic door locks
  • IP phones
  • Exit signages
  • Elevators
  • Building Management Systems (BMS)

PEACE OF MIND

There is no question that advanced planning is essential. For instance, there is little point in hooking up the Internet router to the UPS when the networking switches and Wi-Fi access points are not.

Ditto to the backend storage systems that the surveillance cameras are hooked up to.

When all is said and done, the job of the electrical contractor is to give customers relevant advice and ensure that the power protection systems are deployed to the best of their professional capacity.

With the right education and a proper deployment, customers can have peace of mind that their business will run seamlessly.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the common UPS systems from Schneider Electric here.

To learn more, download this free guide from Schneider Electric titled "UPS Basics for Electrical Contractors and Specifiers: How to Choose, Configure and Cost-Justify" here (free registration).

Article by Michael Kurniawan, Vice President, Secure Power Division, Singapore-Malaysia-Brunei, Schneider Electric.

More about
Business Electricity and Power

TRENDING

Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force
Coronavirus: Outbreak alert upped to Orange as more cases surface with no known links
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Singapore group By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES