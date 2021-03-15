BenQ PhotoVue SW321C 4K photographer monitor syncs screen-to-photo print colours

Singapore - Thursday Feb 25, 2021 - BenQ, internationally renowned provider of digital lifestyle devices, introduced PhotoVue SW321C photographer monitor, a 32-inch 4K UHD display with Paper Color Sync technology for screen-to-photo colour matching.

Featuring exclusive AQCOLOR technology for industry standard colour performance with expertly calibrated screen uniformity and colour consistency, SW321C provides photographers with the ultimate platform for accurate photo editing and reliable reproduction to printed photo output.

SW321C photographer monitor has earned the Best Professional Photo Monitor 2020 from the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA), the prestigious international industry advocate, also won the Gold Prize in the monitor category at the Digital Camera Grand-Prix 2021 Japan (DGP 2021), the annual consumer-oriented awards ceremony for all manner of digital imaging-related solutions.

Improving upon today's professional-colour monitors, SW321C employs ART (Advanced Reflectionless Technology) panel to minimise reflection and glare, offering a paper-like effect that works together with Paper Color Sync software to ensure photographs look almost the same on screen as well as on paper.

As the flagship display for professional photo retouching, SW321C with AQCOLOR technology provides 99 per cent coverage of Adobe RGB, 95 per cent of DCI-P3 / Display P3 and 100 per cent of sRGB colour spaces. SW321C's 10-bit colour depth and 16-bit 3D lookup table produce pristine colours with Delta E≤2 accuracy, combined with BenQ's uniformity compensation technology for precision across the entire screen.

PHOTO: BenQ Corporation

Producing everyday colour consistency with onboard hardware colour calibration, each SW321C comes with an individualised factory colour calibration report and certifications from CalMAN and Pantone.

Supporting photographers and DSLR enthusiasts who work increasingly with video media in addition to photography, SW321C natively supports uncompressed 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 chroma 10-bit video formats as well as HDR10 and HLG capability for vibrant and lifelike video quality.

SW321C's GamutDuo function also enables simultaneous side-by-side viewing of the same image in two different colour spaces, such as Adobe RGB and sRGB. And its black and white mode is designed for previewing film effects before adjusting pictures. All of these colour modes can be instantly switched via BenQ's Hotkey Puck G2 to enhance efficiency.

Operating from a single USB-C cable for video, audio, data, and power, SW321C is equipped with a height-adjustable stand and a detachable professional shading hood.

The BenQ PhotoVue SW321C retails at SGD2,849 (after GST) and is now available at BenQ Store on Lazada https://reurl.cc/1gKLO8.

Find out more about BenQ PhotoVue SW321C here.