BestKru named one of the top Thai e-learning companies

—

Thai tutoring marketplace BestKru was selected as one of the top e-learning companies in Thailand by BestStartup.Asia website. The companies on the list were selected from various authoritative sources for exceptional performance in innovative ideas, products, growth track history, management and societal impact.

BestKru is honored for this recognition and would like to congratulate the peers who were also featured. Together we will continue growing and improving Thai educational technologies for the benefit of our country and people.

To search for tutors please visit: https://bestkru.com/

If you’re a tutor please sign up here: https://bestkru.com/pro/

About BestStartup.Asia

BestStartup.Asia is managed and owned by Fupping LTD, a London based media company. Their mission is to promote the greatest Asian companies, businesses and innovations on the global stage. Boost inbound investment into Asian companies and startups by addressing the information asymmetry between small innovative startups and institutional investors.

About BestKru

BestKru is the leading private tutoring marketplace in Thailand. Founded in 2014 they help Thai tutors to get discovered by students in an easy, affordable and teacher-friendly way. Students are allowed to search through thousands of tutors, tutoring institutes, coaches and private teachers in over 90 categories. From languages and school subjects to music skills and sports. Compare profiles, see photos and videos, and read reviews from other students. Choose a teacher and contact them directly, free of charge.

Contact Info:

Name: Kamonwan Achjanis

Email: Send Email

Organization: BestKru

Website: https://bestkru.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/bestkru-named-one-of-the-top-thai-e-learning-companies/89066152

Release ID: 89066152