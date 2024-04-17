Beyond Physical Matter, Groundbreaking Documentary Premieres Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq., Executive Producer and Cast Member

Join Sir James Gray Robinson on a Cinematic Journey into the Future of Medicine with 'Beyond Physical Matter’

Esteemed attorney and thought leader Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq., premieres his groundbreaking documentary ‘Beyond Physical Matter. ’As the Executive Producer and a featured cast member, Sir James takes audiences on a fast-paced journey beyond the confines of the physical senses, unveiling the mysteries of the Quantum Field. Watch the Trailer: Beyond Physical Matter www.JamesGrayRobinson.com/beyond-physical-matter.



"In this film, you will discover the visionaries who are transforming the landscape of medicine on a daily basis," says Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq. "Learn the future of medicine and discover the technologies that may one day save your life."



Hosted by Sir Don Boyer, the documentary delves into the world of quantum field modalities, cutting-edge technologies, and conversations with leading scientists and practitioners. Sir James brings his unique perspective as both Executive Producer and cast member and offers profound insights into the future of medicine and the potentially life-saving technologies that lie ahead.



The documentary is complemented by a specially crafted musical score design providing viewers with an immersive cinematic experience.



Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq., a third-generation trial attorney, transitioned from family law and civil litigation to extensive research and innovative training. His mission is to aid professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals facing stress, anxiety, addiction, depression, exhaustion, and burnout. Recently knighted by the Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen, Sir James was recognized for his outstanding work and philanthropy worldwide.



As a thought leader, Digital Journal featured Sir James for launching the "The Shift" Program, dedicated to helping individuals and teams, including lawyers and top executives, overcome burnout, depression, stress-related health issues, and addiction. For program details and speaking engagements, visit www.JamesGrayRobinson.com/speaker.

Sir James is the author of six books, and his latest work, "Thriving in the Legal Arena," recently earned the International Impact Book Award. The book provides techniques to alleviate stress, allowing lawyers to enjoy their practice and balance work-life equations. To access Sir James' books, visit www.JamesGrayRobinson.com/books.



The premiere of Beyond Physical Matter contributes to the growing conversation around the future of medicine and aligns with Sir James' commitment to promoting mental and emotional health. The documentary's focus on cutting-edge technologies and advancements supports the ongoing trend of people seeking tools to lead healthier and longer lives. This documentary will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in early 2024.

﻿﻿

About Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq.:

Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq., is a highly respected speaker, writer, TV personality, mentor, consultant, mastermind, and spiritual leader/healer. He holds over thirty certifications and degrees in law, healing, and coaching. Having experienced five near-death experiences, Sir James possesses a deeper connection with the individuals he works with. He trains professionals to turn stress into success and frequently speaks about mental and emotional health at the American Bar Association (ABA) and state bar events. Sir James was awarded the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors individuals who impact communities in every corner of the nation. This award honors Sir James' exceptional leadership and service of over 4,000 hours of volunteer service work.



About Beyond Physical Matter:

Beyond Physical Matter is a cinematic documentary exploring the quantum field, featuring Sir James Gray Robinson, Esq., as Executive Producer and cast member. Hosted by Sir Don Boyer, the film travels the world to investigate and interview top experts, uncovering their insights on transcending physical matter. The documentary delves into cutting-edge technologies, quantum field modalities, and conversations with leading scientists and practitioners.

About the company: The Media Magic division of Business Acceleration Network, Inc., is a pioneering force in media and event production. Focusing on crafting important and impactful messages, they specialize in creating engaging narratives and executing memorable events that captivate audiences worldwide. Their dedication to excellence and passion for producing meaningful results have refined their expertise in delivering high-quality content across various media platforms.

