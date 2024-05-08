Bill Management Tool To Reduce Financial Waste For Real Estate Agents Launched

Recession Resister is pleased to be launching a new expense management tool for real estate agents who want to reduce financial waste by cutting down their monthly bills and utilities.

Recession Resister’s expense management program has been developed to help real estate agents minimize what they spend on common bills like electricity, water, cellphone, internet, security, and more, across both their personal and professional accounts.

The expense managers who created Recession Resister appreciate that all real estate agents work on a commission basis, which makes their earnings variable, and that many real estate agents are also self-employed sole traders, making them even less protected from market volatility or industry downturns.

As such, they are pleased to be helping real estate agents both reduce their monthly outgoings and overheads and bring a greater sense of stability and predictability to their budget with their bill management tool.

Recession Resister’s services involve a simple but comprehensive bill auditing and bill negotiation process. As the expense managers who work for the firm analyze bills for a living, they can immediately spot errors and overcharges in utility bills that can be refunded to their clients.

As a representative for the bill auditors explained, over 80% of American families and companies today are both being routinely overcharged by their providers and are paying for errors made by these providers. What this means for realtors, especially sole traders, is that they may be being stung twice for both their personal and professional accounts, but more positively, that they stand to save more with Recession Resister’s help.

Therefore, going forward, Recession Resister will negotiate with providers to get the best possible rate for their clients. Plus, they also have innovative savings programs like their energy auto-switching service, which has been designed for realtors that want to be sure they’re always paying the cheapest rate on the market for their service.

The expense managers are also currently inviting real estate agents to take advantage of their no-save, no-pay promise. If the bill auditors at Recession Resister cannot save their clients any money, they will not charge any fee for their time.

One happy realtor said, “Recession Resister saved me over $1,500 on my electricity, my cable and my cellphone bills. So I couldn’t be happier. I’m able to take that money and reinvest that into my business to help me expand.”

Another real estate agent who has started using the expense management platform said, “I thought I was pretty good at negotiating my own bills, but I submitted three bills and Recession Resister saved for me more than $1,700! There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain by using their services.”

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



