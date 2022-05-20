Blintn introduces the hidden gems to the world with “Award Nominee” selection feature

—

Blintn, Asia’s leading B2B media rights marketplace, said it recently launched a new feature, “collection”, one of which themes celebrates the Award nominee titles from various film festivals around the globe.

As the regulations on COVID-19 are lifted, the once stagnant media industry from the COVID-19 also seems to revitalize, and so are the film festivals. Cannes recently saw the grand reopening of the offline festival, and more are to come on the upcoming calendar.



In accordance to resonate with the festive mood of the market, Blintn announced a new collection feature for Award Nominees to showcase and recognize the past nominees and awardees of the film festivals around the world.



Blintn mentioned that the Award Nominee feature is increasingly gaining traction from both inside and out of the platform, as “the nominees who are not yet on board the platform have been sending more inquiries to be featured on the platform than usual” apart from the titles that were already added to the platform library.



Blintn expects its users to keep track of a variety of trending award nominees through this new feature, while content rightsholders could see the surge of awareness and traction in their content over time. “We are looking forward to optimistic effects from our new feature and expect more content distributors with award nominees to use our platform to add more diversity to the collections.”, a Blintn official explained.



Blintn’s CEO, Peter Choe, shared his joy on how the platform “is able to offer the ‘Award Nominee’ collection in a timely manner”. He added that the collection also calls for recognition to the great movies that are not yet much introduced to the public, which also resonates with the company’s mission to “make great content reach more places”.



With hopes of providing more flexibility to content seekers and providers, Blintn is committed to being adaptive to support the film industry. “We hope more people are able to have access to high quality yet less known movies through us.”



About Us: Blintn is an online B2B marketplace focused on media rights. From license to format, Blintn's smart curation engine finds the best match for content sellers and buyers. Based in Korea, the United States, and China, Blintn provides all of the service tools necessary for rights trading to easily maximize the value of content. It makes distribution and acquisition easier and more successful by providing auto-buyer target marketing, a searchable content database, personalized real-time curation, and a deal-making service. Blintn is committed to providing a fair and transparent global marketplace. For more information, please visit blintn.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Leah Hong

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blintn

Website: http://blintn.com



Release ID: 89075377

