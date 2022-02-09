Book launch: WOSH.WORLD FutureReady

StreetFood brings joy, touches lives and is innate to local cultures, traditions and heritage. WOSH.WORLD was born out of a common passion for StreetFood and a labour of love for the StreetFood communities.

The first book, WOSH.WORLD StreetFood and Hawkerpreneurship, represents the collective aspirations of WOSH.WORLD founding members to elevate the StreetFood communities - to preserve and to ensure the continual survival of traditional StreetFood and Hawker Culture. It consists of a collection of ideas, thoughts and stories; a potential game-changer to transform StreetFood vendors and hawkers to FutureReady hawkerpreneurs.

The positive response and encouragement received from the friends and supporters of WOSH.WORLD for the first book has inspired the creation of a second book- WOSH.WORLD FutureReady.

In this second book, we invite you to join us in the journey on StreetFood and Hawkerpreneurship from the distant past to the present, and the future. WOSH.WORLD FutureReady is a collection of 32 articles from friends and partners, a smorgasbord of international contributions from Oceania to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North and South America.

Topics covered range from Alternative Protein Foods, StreetFood with Metaverse, From Night Market to Capital Market, From Food Street to Wall Street and From Indigenous to Fusion Food in Southeast Asia. The book also includes special features on Commemorative Coins for Hawker Culture in Singapore and StreetFood Art.