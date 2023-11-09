Canon Singapore and ITE organise photography event to inspire youths and provide platform to showcase skills

Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Canon Singapore) and ITE jointly announced the launch of Canon Youth Photography Challenge (CYPC), to spark interest for photography among youths. The event will take place on Nov 11, 2023, from 9am - 5pm, at the Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre. Registration is free and open to youths between 13 - 25 years old, with their own digital camera from any brand.

At the event, attendees will get to immerse themselves in a full day of activities. Starting with hands-on workshops led by seasoned photographers, the event culminates in a photography competition around three mystery themes, a chance for participants to put their newfound skills to the test.

"ITE is delighted to collaborate with Canon in this shared mission of unearthing talent and nurturing the creative aspirations of our youth in the field of photography. The Canon Youth Photography Challenge is a gateway to inspiration, connecting participants with experienced photographers who generously impart their skills and expertise.

It is also a thrilling competition that encourages youth to push their artistic boundaries. We hope to kindle within each participant a passion for photography, and motivate them to not only further develop their skills but also to explore the possibilities this art form offers," said Chong Leong Fatt, Deputy Principal, ITE College Central.

"Photography has the power to capture the world's beauty and tell compelling stories. At Canon, we believe in nurturing young talent and inspiring the next generation of photographers. We seek to provide platforms for budding photographers to showcase their creativity and passion. Through this photo competition, we aim to ignite their imaginations, encourage artistic expression, and foster a deeper connection with the world around them." said Edwin Teoh, Head of Marketing, Singapore Operations, Canon Singapore.

There will be three themes announced during the event and participants will be given three hours to capture their best shots. With contest submission via Instagram, all participants are required to have an Instagram account, which is set to public. To participate, one can simply upload the image on Instagram, based on the theme and tag @canonsingapore with the relevant hashtag.

With more than $6,000 worth of cash prizes to be won, the winner of each theme will be awarded with the following. Results will be announced on the same day.

Grand winner: $1,000

1st Runner up: $500

2nd Runner up: $300

Additional prizes for mobile phone category based on any of the three themes mentioned above:

1st - Powershot SX740 HS (worth $509)

2nd - Selphy CP1500 (worth $255)

3rd - Selphy QX10 (worth $228)

On event day, there will be photography sessions by guest speakers, including a special segment on Video Content Creation with Annette Lee, a renowned, multi-talented content creator. The hands-on workshops will cover topics on light painting, street photography and reels for social media. Get ready to be inspired by these experts, pick up some valuable tips and tricks, and be immersed in the world of photography at CYPC 2023.