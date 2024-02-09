Celebrate special moments with the perfect gifts for him and her

Communication is one of the most important aspects of any intimate relationship: We speak through texts, emojis, and even when we say nothing at all.

But nothing warms the heart more than hearing your significant other's voice when you need it most. So don't compromise on the one thing that matters: being able to listen to each other clearly.

The Jabra Elite 10 and Jabra Elite 8 Active are two 'life-proof' true wireless earbuds designed to withstand everything life contrives to throw your way, so nothing can stop you from having quality conversations with the person that matters most.

Jabra's flagship lifestyle-themed true wireless earbuds are also renowned for their performance and reliability, with features that check all the right boxes for modern lifestyles. This includes a long battery life — six hours and eight hours (with ANC) for the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active, respectively — Qi wireless charging, Bluetooth Multipoint and certified protection against the elements - IP57 for Elite 10 and IP68 for Elite 8 Active.

He who values audio quality: The Jabra Elite 10

The Jabra Elite 10 uses a unique semi-open design for a best-of-both-worlds approach to balancing audio quality and noise cancellation for music lovers and video streaming fans.

Along with a more natural-sounding musical presentation, the Elite 10 features Jabra's best Advanced Active Noise Cancellation™ technology, which is twice as effective at neutralising noise compared to its regular earbuds.

Pair that with Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking for cutting-edge spatial sound, and your partner will be immersed in total entertainment bliss. But don't worry, he has no excuses for not hearing you calling out his name, thanks to the highly effective HearThrough feature.

Key features:

Jabra Advanced ANCTM blocks out 2x more noise than Jabra's standard ANC

Advanced 6-mic technology for clear calls in any environment

Optimised for Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking

Jabra ComfortFit for a natural fit with a semi-open design to relieve ear pressure

HearThrough technology with wind noise reduction

IP57-rating

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Hands-free Voice Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback

6-hour battery (27 hours with case) with ANC on

Available in Cream, Cocoa, Titanium black

Limited time promotion

Jabra Elite 10 will be available at a promotional price of S$278 (regular retail price S$382) from Feb 1, 2024 to Feb 18, 2024 at authorised retailers and Jabra's official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Orders on Lazada and Shopee are on hold from Feb 8 to 11 due to Chinese New Year and will resume on Feb 12.

She who values an active lifestyle: Jabra Elite 8 Active

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are the toughest in Jabra's lineup. We are not exaggerating because these earbuds are rugged enough to meet the stringent requirements of the US Military Standard for Ruggedised Electronics (810H).

These earbuds are effectively "life-proofed" against mishaps and are a fantastic companion for even the most intense workouts — she can submerge them in 1.5m of water without any problem.

And she can feel safe running because the Wind Neutralising HearThrough™ technology muffles any wind interference without blocking out critical sounds from the traffic around her. Meanwhile, the Jabra ShakeGrip keeps the earbuds so snug in her ears that it's almost magical. Even if she doesn't have an active lifestyle, these are helpful features to have.

And with its relatively long battery life of eight hours with ANC and up to 32 hours with the charging case, it's a reliable companion throughout the day. It's reliable, dependable, lasts a really long time and looks pretty stylish hopefully, it reminds her of you, too!

Key features:

Adaptive Hybrid ANC auto-filters background noise

6-mic call technology with wind noise-protecting mesh

IP68-rated dustproof, watertight, sweatproof and 1m drop-resistant earbuds, and IP54-rated dust and splashproof case

Crystal clear sound and added dimensionality with Dolby Audio

Jabra ShakeGripTM technology for a secure fit in a wing-free, sleek design

Wind Neutralizing HearThroughTM for indoor and outdoor activities

Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair & Spotify Tap playback

Bluetooth Multipoint connection

Up to eight hours of battery life and up to 32 hours with case (ANC on)

Available in Caramel, Navy and Dark Grey.

Limited time promotion

Jabra Elite 8 Active will be available at a promotional price of S$248 (regular retail price S$312) from Feb 1, 2024 to Feb 18, 2024 at authorised retailers and Jabra's official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Orders on Lazada and Shopee are on hold from Feb 8 to 11 due to Chinese New Year and will resume on Feb 12.