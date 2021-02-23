China HGS Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

HANZHONG, China, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ("China HGS" or the "Company"), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Highlights for the quarter

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $2.8 million , an increase of 19.6% from approximately $2.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter.

, an increase of 19.6% from approximately in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to more gross floor area sold during the current quarter. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $0.3 million , significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.3 million in the same period of last year.

, significantly increased from net loss of approximately in the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net loss per share ("EPS") attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.01 , compared to net loss per share of $0.01 for the same quarter of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



September 30,





2020



2020

ASSETS

(Unaudited)



























Cash

$ 1,253,331



$ 457,699

Restricted cash



3,423,862





3,409,837

Contract assets



15,370,808





14,255,328

Real estate property development completed



96,628,716





94,671,258

Other assets



9,102,909





8,132,555

Property, plant and equipment, net



582,060





571,330

Security deposits



1,930,750





1,855,506

Real estate property under development



239,926,178





227,741,017

Due from local governments for real estate property development completed



2,985,991





2,869,623



















Total Assets

$ 371,204,605



$ 353,964,153



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Construction loans

$ 116,028,450



$ 109,937,408

Accounts payables



26,333,101





25,415,352

Other payables



4,424,032





4,028,048

Construction deposits



3,332,605





3,202,730

Contract liabilities



1,917,343





1,847,685

Customer deposits



21,939,636





19,405,528

Accrued expenses



1,971,086





1,920,370

Taxes payable



19,649,785





19,881,211

Total liabilities



195,596,038





185,638,332



















Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and outstanding December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020



22,525





22,525

Additional paid-in capital



129,930,330





129,930,330

Statutory surplus



10,458,395





10,458,395

Retained earnings



35,245,648





34,954,061

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(48,331)





(7,039,490)

Total stockholders' equity



175,608,567





168,325,821



















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 371,204,605



$ 353,964,153



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,





2020



2019

Real estate sales

$ 2,755,262



$ 2,304,244

Less: Sales tax



(23,538)





(39,233)

Cost of real estate sales



(1,853,642)





(1,705,612)

Gross profit



878,082





559,399

Operating expenses















Selling and distribution expenses



79,345





200,168

General and administrative expenses



305,925





588,839

Total operating expenses



385,270





789,007

Operating income (loss)



492,812





(229,608)

Interest income (expense), net



2,826





(17,253)

Other expense, net



(105,858)





-

Income (loss) before income taxes



389,780





(246,861)

Provision for income taxes



98,193





10,520

Net income (loss)



291,587





(257,381)

Other Comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment



6,991,159





4,380,862

Comprehensive income

$ 7,282,746



$ 4,123,481

Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share















Basic and diluted

$ 0.01



$ (0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic and diluted



22,525,000





22,525,000



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common Stock



Additional



Statutory



Retained



Accumulated

Other Comprehensive











Shares



Amount



Paid-in Capital



Surplus



Earnings



Loss



Total

Balance at September 30, 2019



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,360,251



$ 34,070,767



$ (15,683,723)



$ 158,700,150

Net loss for the period



-





-





-





-





(257,381)





-





(257,381)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





-





-





-





-





4,380,862





4,380,862

Balance at December 31, 2019 (Unaudited)



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,360,251



$ 33,813,386



$ (11,302,861)



$ 162,823,631



























































Balance at September 30, 2020



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,458,395



$ 34,954,061



$ (7,039,490)



$ 168,325,821

Net income for the period



-





-





-





-





291,587





-





291,587

Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





-





-





-





-





6,991,159





6,991,159

Balance at December 31,2020 (Unaudited)



22,525,000



$ 22,525



$ 129,930,330



$ 10,458,395



$ 35,245,648



$ (48,331)



$ 175,608,567



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three months ended December 31,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 291,587



$ (257,381)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Deferred tax benefit



-





(56,480)

Depreciation



12,253





18,767

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Contract assets



(529,410)





511,335

Advances to vendors



-





(213,038)

Real estate property development completed



1,853,642





1,472,443

Real estate property under development



(1,297,396)





(961,873)

Other current assets



(631,040)





(488,722)

Security deposit



-





1,596,250

Accounts payables



(111,208)





385,617

Other payables



229,180





(1,646)

Contract liabilities



(5,191)





(32,028)

Customer deposits



1,721,198





1,625,398

Construction deposits



-





(426)

Accrued expenses



-





(578,021)

Taxes payables



(890,500)





(534,574)

Net cash provided by operating activities



643,115





2,485,621



















Cash flow from financing activities















Repayments of construction loans



-





(2,118,584)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



-





(2,118,584)



















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash



166,542





116,587

Net increase in cash and restricted cash



809,657





483,624

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,867,536





4,202,117

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 4,677,193



$ 4,685,741



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 136,674



$ 1,743,380

Income taxes paid

$ 63,765



$ 44,786



















Representing:















Cash, end of period

$ 1,253,331



$ 660,414

Restricted, end of period

$ 3,423,862



$ 4,025,327

Total cash and restricted cash, end of period

$ 4,677,193



$ 4,685,741



















Cash, beginning of period



457,699





263,139

Restricted, beginning of period



3,409,837





3,938,978

Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period



3,867,536





4,202,117



















Non-cash financing activities:















Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan



1,608,606





-



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.