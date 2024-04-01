GENEVA, March 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Nobel C.K. McWhorter & McWhorter Family Trust announce its strategic collaboration with Vacheron, an epitome of luxury watchmaking and the world's oldest watch manufacturer in continuous operation. This partnership celebrates Vacheron's unparalleled dedication to artisanal heritage, excellence, and the embodiment of ultimate luxury, deeply resonating with the Trust's philosophy and investment ethos.



Vacheron's Integration into the McWhorter Family Trust’s Luxury Portfolio:

The induction of Vacheron Constantin into the McWhorter Family Trust’s portfolio marks a significant extension of the Trust’s commitment to investing in luxury assets that offer not only financial prosperity but also hold profound cultural and historical importance. Vacheron's storied legacy and unmatched expertise in the art of horology exemplify the Trust's strategic vision for investments that seamlessly connect the past, present, and anticipated futures.

Strategic Vision of C.K. McWhorter:

In the course of establishing a Single Family Office (SFO), C.K. McWhorter announces this pivotal engagement with Vacheron Constantin, underscoring a vision for extraordinary, long-lasting investments. This initiative highlights the Trust's dedication to curating a portfolio that reflects the pinnacle of craftsmanship, enduring value, and the essence of luxury.

Discreet Yet Impactful Financial Engagement:

Spearheaded by Ambassador Noble Carter Kennedy McWhorter, this engagement with Vacheron is strategized to maintain discretion while being exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements, showcasing a sophisticated investment approach that highlights the strategic depth and influence of private transactions in luxury asset investments.

Commitment to Sustainability and Governance:

Vacheron's dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles mirrors the Trust's alignment with sustainable development goals, emphasizing:

Environmental Stewardship: Vacheron Constantin's journey towards minimal environmental impact and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, alongside its commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2030, showcases its leadership in sustainability.

Social Responsibility: Upholding high standards in employee well-being, inclusivity, and community support, Vacheron reflects the Trust's values in fostering a positive societal impact.

Upholding high standards in employee well-being, inclusivity, and community support, Vacheron reflects the Trust’s values in fostering a positive societal impact. Governance: With a focus on responsible sourcing and stakeholder engagement, Vacheron Constantin’s governance structure is a testament to its ethical and sustainable business practices.



Crafting a Legacy Together:

The partnership between the McWhorter Family Trust and Vacheron signifies more than a shared journey; it represents a mutual commitment to excellence, heritage, and the pursuit of transcendent luxury. This collaboration is a pledge to uphold and celebrate craftsmanship that transcends time, setting a benchmark for future generations.

From C.K. McWhorter:

"Partnering with Vacheron Constantin not only honors their status as a titan of horological mastery but also aligns with our Trust's vision of investing in luxury that endures and inspires. Vacheron’s commitment to excellence and innovation parallels our ethos, heralding a future where luxury and legacy converge."

In Conclusion:

As the McWhorter Family Trust forges ahead in its mission to curate a distinguished collection of luxury assets, Vacheron Constantin emerges as a beacon of timeless elegance, masterful craftsmanship, and visionary innovation. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of luxury, guided by shared values of excellence and a forward-looking ethos that subtly anticipates the next horizon of innovation.

