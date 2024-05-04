Cogent Realty Advisors Announces New Opportunities for NYC Office Space for Lease at Prestigious 505 Fifth Avenue

Cogent Realty Advisors highlights prime office leasing opportunities at 505 Fifth Avenue, a premier NYC location. The modern tower offers flexible spaces, strategic amenities & a prestigious Midtown address, ideal for top-tier financial & technology firms seeking quality office solutions.

Mitch Waldman, a premier real estate broker specializing in tenant representation at Cogent Realty Advisors, recently highlighted the exceptional office space for lease at 505 Fifth Avenue in New York City in his latest blog post. This premier modern Class A office tower, appealing to elite financial and technology firms, is a standout destination for businesses seeking premium office space in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.

Located at the prestigious northeast corner of 42nd Street near Bryant Park, the 505 Fifth Avenue building is just a short walk from Grand Central Terminal, providing convenient access to transportation, as well as a variety of retail and dining options. The office building’s facade, clad in striking luminous glass, and its state-of-the-art amenities underscore its status as one of the city’s most desirable office locations.

The modern Class A tower features an impressive lobby that houses a museum-quality light installation by the artist James Turrell, enhancing the sophisticated atmosphere. It offers 24/7 access, concierge services, and robust security monitoring, ensuring a secure and professional environment for all tenants.

"In terms of location, facilities, and flexible leasing options, 505 Fifth Avenue stands out as a prime choice for businesses looking to establish themselves in Midtown Manhattan," said Mitch Waldman. "Our latest guide goes in-depth on why this property is a smart move for firms prioritizing quality and prestige in their office location."

The blog post, titled "Sleek Office Tower at 505 Fifth Avenue," details the various amenities and leasing options available at the property. Asking rents range from $85.00 to $95.00 per rentable square foot, with potential discounts on previously occupied offices. The landlord also offers a build-to-suit program for tenants looking for customized office layouts, ensuring that each space meets the specific requirements of its occupants.

Cogent Realty Advisors, known for its dedication to representing tenants exclusively and its no-fee policy, continues to guide New York companies through the complexities of finding and securing the perfect office space. Since 2002, the firm has been a trusted ally for companies navigating the competitive real estate landscape of New York City.

Mitch Waldman’s expertise and client-focused approach make him a sought-after advisor for those seeking office space in NYC. For insights into leasing at 505 Fifth Avenue or other premium locations, read the full article on Mitch’s website at https://rentnyoffice.com/sleek-office-tower-at-505-fifth-avenue.

For further information or to schedule a consultation, contact Mitch Waldman.

About the company: Cogent Realty Advisors is a licensed New York State commercial realtor that specializes in representing commercial tenants. Founded in 2002, the firm prides itself on securing the best office spaces and favorable lease terms for its clients without any brokerage fee.

