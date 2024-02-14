Creating dazzling moments to remember together with Canon

In this little dance of life, what better way to document and capture shared memories together than photos and videos — every moment that's worth creating is surely worth revisiting, as we once again experience the joys that they bring.

Pictures from the past show their age rather easily, so we always want to ensure that the moments we capture are the very best they can be to withstand the test of time. Hopefully, we can recreate a memory as vivid as it is the day you experienced it together with your partner.

The following are gateways to preserving these moments; to ensure that you can hold every laugh, smile, and adventure spent together close to your hearts, now and forever. While smartphones make it possible to take the best possible photos with essentially 'nothing' on hand, these EOS R camera bodies make it possible to take the best possible photographic tools with you that feel almost like 'nothing' in your bag.

For her: EOS R50 will unlock a new world of possibilities

The compact Canon EOS R50 combines great image quality with user-friendliness. The EOS R50 is designed to be as small as possible, so you're more likely to keep it in your bag rather than leave it at home.

More importantly, the EOS R50 does everything you would expect from a camera for everyday shooting. 4K 30p or Full HD 120p video capabilities, speedy, reliable autofocus along with high burst speeds of 15fps, the EOS R50 is a great introduction to the world of photography and videography that can easily fit into a tote bag.

Key features:

24.2 MP APS-C Image Sensor: Offers detailed, low-noise images and videos, even in low light.

High-Quality 4K Video: First in the EOS-series APS-C cameras to produce cropless 4K 30p video, oversampled from 6K for pristine, professional results.

Intuitive Vlogging Design: Lightweight (about 375g) and user-friendly, ideal for on-the-go vlogging.

Smart Focus Switching: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system for intelligent focus tracking, with special modes for close-up demos.

Optimized Image Stabilization: Two Movie IS levels for steady, handheld shooting, particularly in wide-angle selfie mode.

Auto Levelling Mode: Automatically corrects horizontal tilt, saving time in post-processing.

Effortless Livestreaming: High-quality streams with a simple USB-C connection to a computer.

Easy Content Transfer: Camera Connect app allows for quick transfer of videos and photos to smartphones, supporting transcoding for smooth uploads.

Advanced A+ and Creative Bracket: Simplifies capturing complex shots, with automated bracketing for exposure and focus, and creative shots with varied settings.

Subject Blur Guide: Assists in mastering the art of panning for dynamic action shots.

Special promo at all authorised dealers and official e-store

Canon EOS R50 Body with Kit Lens (RF-S18-45mm IS STM) at $949 (U.P. $1149)

Free gifts:

32GB SD

Good Totes Puffer Pack

Premium Wireless Powerbank worth $99

Promotion is valid for purchases made from Feb 5-16, 2024.

For him: EOS R8 offers top-tier performance at an affordable price

While the EOS R50 is perfect for those who want an affordable, compact system camera, the R8 represents a technological step up for those who still want the best possible performance in a slim, compact body.

The EOS R8 uses a full-frame sensor and comes with all the current technology that enables cutting-edge features like the 40 fps shooting speed, the ability to shoot 4K 60p video, and the latest Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus system for excellent performance even in low light situations.

Key features:

24.2MP Full-Frame Sensor: The EOS R8 features a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor.

DIGIC X Processor: The camera is equipped with a powerful DIGIC X processor.

High-Speed Shooting: Up to 40fps continuous shooting with the electronic shutter and 6fps with the mechanical shutter.

Advanced Autofocus: Equipped with Canon's latest Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus capabilities, including EOS iTR AF X (Intelligent Tracking & Recognition Autofocus).

4K Video Recording: Full-width 4K 60p video from 6K capture.

10-bit C-Log3 or HDR PQ Video Capture: 10-bit C-Log3 or HDR PQ video capture for greater colour control in post-production.

Fully-Articulated Rear Screen: The camera features a fully articulated rear screen for flexible shooting.

Compact Body: The latest AF capabilities and much-improved video to the same body size and style as the EOS RP.

Visual Guides: The EOS R8 makes it easy for new users to understand the various features with its visual guides.

Special promo at all authorised dealers and official e-store

Canon EOS R8 Body with Kit Lens (RF24-105mm IS STM) at $2489 (U.P. $2689)

Free gifts:

32GB SD

LP-E17 Battery Pack

Premium Wireless Powerbank worth $99

Promotion is valid for purchases made from Feb 5-16, 2024.

For the couple: QX10 turns simple photos into memorable moments

When both of you have cameras, sometimes you might want to turn them into keepsakes — printed photos, which can kept on your person, in a bag or placed on your desk or wall. For this, the battery-powered SELPHY SQUARE QX10 is an ideal companion because it fits effortlessly into even a handbag, allowing you to print a high-quality photo no matter where you are.

These prints also have a unique, writable border, making it ideal for personalising them. It's practical to send a photo over WhatsApp; it's a sentimental experience when you hand over a physical photo of a cherished moment.

With prints that last up to 100 hundred years, you can rest assured that these memories will hang around long even after we're gone.

Whether you are a couple that loves to capture and scrapbook your memories or share them with friends, the SELPHY SQUARE QX10 will create new delightful memories.

Key features:

Compact and portable: Lightweight and travel-ready for on-the-go printing.

Archival quality: High-quality square prints with a unique, writable border.

Always ready to print: Wireless connectivity for easy smartphone pairing.

Creative options: SELPHY Photo Layout app for creative printing layouts.

Special promo at all authorised dealers and official e-store

SELPHY Square QX10 + XS-20L Special Bundle at $229

Free gifts:

Good Totes Puffer Pack

Promotion is valid for purchases made from Feb 5-16, 2024.

For everyone: PIXMA E560 offers the gift of convenience and versatility

A conventional printer makes for an unconventional gift — it will certainly be a memorable one, and for certain, a practical gift that everyone in the family can use. The PIXMA E560 will be easy for them to appreciate; the print quality of this versatile printer is good enough for high-quality photos, while its ink efficiency ensures they won't run out of ink quickly.

The PIXMA E560 is also packed with convenient features like Google Cloud Print support, which makes it easy to print documents from anywhere, and the auto-duplex feature makes double-sided printing and scanning significantly easier. Convenience, in this case, is often underrated, so you might be surprised by the appreciation you get with the gift of a PIXMA E560.

Key features

Printing Resolution: Maximum printing resolution of 4800 (horizontal) x 1200 (vertical) dpi

Print Head / Ink: It uses a FINE Cartridge with a total of 1,792 nozzles and an ink droplet size of 2 pl

Scanner Type: Flatbed scanner with a scanning method of CIS (Contact Image Sensor)

Scanning Resolution: Optical resolution of 1200 x 2400 dpi

Scanning Speed: Reflective scanning speed of approximately 14 seconds for an A4 colour document at 300 dpi

Wireless Printing: Yes, also supports Google Cloud Print

Ink Efficient: low running cost of up to 800 page

Special promo at Canon's official e-store

E560 Ink Efficient (Red/Blue) at $189

Free gifts:

Good Totes Puffer Pack

PG-89 black ink worth $23

Promotion is valid for purchases made from Feb 5-16, 2024.