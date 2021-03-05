CUPNOODLES MUSEUM HONG KONG BY NISSIN FOODS SET FOR LAUNCH







Picture 1: Nissin Foods announces the setting up of CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong to celebrate the 111th birthday of Momofuku Ando, the inventor of instant ramen







Picture 2: CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong pays tribute to Momofuku Ando, who dedicated his entire life to thinking about food in new and creative ways.







Pictures 3-4: "My CUPNOODLES Factory" and "Demae Iccho Factory" are coming back in full force, where visitors can create personalized products and explore the fun facts about the ubiquitous cuisine that is always available in every Hong Kong household.







Picture 5: "My Granola Factory" will be the most exclusive workshop in the world where visitors will dive into the story and manufacturing process of granola.





