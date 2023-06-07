Dave & Buster’s to open 20 stores in India and Australia

DALLAS, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's, the ultimate destination for food, drinks, and entertainment, announces two more significant deals for its global expansion plans. The first deal includes a 15-store partnership in India with the Malpani Group, and the second deal comprises a 5-store partnership with the NightOwl Entertainment Group in Australia. These strategic alliances mark Dave & Buster’s second and third multi-store franchise agreements, firmly cementing the brand in the APAC and MEA regions with a total of 31 stores committed to development since global expansion plans were announced in 2022.



"We're thrilled to partner with the Malpani Group to bring the Dave & Buster’s experience to the Indian consumer, as India's vibrant economy has ranked the country in the top 5 globally. The Malpani Group, known for its passion for innovation and diversified growth, is poised to dominate the indoor and outdoor entertainment industry,” said Antonio Bautista Chief International Development Officer for Dave & Buster’s. He added, “Likewise, we're delighted to join forces with the NightOwl Entertainment Group, a forward-thinking hospitality and entertainment company revolutionizing the industry in Australia. Australia's dynamic market presents a significant opportunity for growth, and the NightOwl Entertainment Group, renowned for its innovative approach, is the ideal partner for our brand. We can't wait to bring our unparalleled entertainment experience to this vibrant market."

Jai Malpani, Director of Malpani Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are delighted to partner with Dave & Buster's, an established brand with a proven track record in the entertainment industry,” said Malpani. “We believe their expertise in family entertainment and dining experiences will complement our portfolio, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

David Heaton, the Founder and CEO of NightOwl Entertainment, also shared his excitement for the partnership. "We're incredibly excited to partner with the brand that pioneered location-based entertainment and continues to be the point of reference globally in this space,” said Heaton. “We're confident that together, we'll bring unparalleled experiences to our customers."

Dave & Buster's has implemented several strategic initiatives to ensure a successful global expansion, including a customizable footprint tailored to meet specific market requirements and the localization of menu offerings with high regional resonance to cater to local preferences and tastes. They have also introduced a proprietary dynamic pricing model to offer flexible pricing options, launched global marketing programs that are demographically agnostic yet locally executable, and implemented a unique amusement strategy and packages to differentiate themselves in the market.

Dave & Buster's is also excited to offer localized entertainment and late-night programming for customers and introduce immersive experiences to enhance customer engagement in the competitive socializing space. With these initiatives, Dave & Buster's is confident they will provide an exceptional experience to their global customers.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 200 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. Dave & Buster’s has 152 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat, Drink, Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Main Event operates 52 centers in 17 states across the country and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games, and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

About Malpani Group:

The Malpani Group from Sangamner is a well-diversified business house with interests in renewable energy, FMCG products, real estate, hotels, and more. However, the group's success story goes beyond its diverse portfolio of businesses. The Malpani Group has always been committed to customer satisfaction and social responsibility, which has been the key to its phenomenal growth.

Currently, the Malpani Group is one of the leading owners and operators of amusement and water parks in India. They operate India's largest theme and water park, Imagicaa, along with five other parks in India. Their amusement and water parks have become a popular destination for families, thrill-seekers, and tourists, offering a unique and immersive experience for all ages. With their unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the Malpani Group has set a new standard for business success and social responsibility, reflecting their strong belief in giving back to society.

About NightOwl Entertainment

Established in 2008, NightOwl Entertainment is one of Perth’s largest hospitality groups. Operating several venues across Perth and building many more nationally! Each with a distinct identity and target demographic. In the business of pubs and clubs and now location Based Entertainment practicing a strong corporate ethos and boasting one of the most sophisticated management systems in the industry, with centralized processes and procedures, best practice data analytics, and bespoke in-house training for staff.

Media Contact:

