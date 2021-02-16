The Diam Diam Era Two triumphs Chinese New Year weekend

Local film The Diam Diam Era Two has been elected The Most Watched Film in Cinemas over the Chinese New Year long weekend by Singapore movie lovers. The plot of the comedy by director Jack Neo revolves around a fictional general election in Singapore in the '80s and its trailer asks movie lovers "to courageously support us with your sacred vote/ticket."

The Diam Diam Era Two has grossed over $850,000 at the Singapore box office, beating tough competition from Tom & Jerry, Endgame, A Writer's Odyssey, and China's record-breaking blockbuster Detective Chinatown 3.

"The first release of a movie in theatres is a little bit like an election," says Mr Neo.

"You do all this prep work: meetings, planning, promoting. Then it is the public's turn, they get to decide if they like you and your work. Even though I have released a lot of movies already, I'm still very excited with each new film."

Promotion for new films has been challenging due to Covid-19 and safe distancing measures. Typically, he would spend the past one month canvasing support with shopping mall appearances and glamming it up at glitzy red carpet gala premieres for the film.

However, for The Diam Diam Era films released during the pandemic, most of the public engagements have been limited to online activities.

"It was most challenging. I am thankful that we can use technology to keep connected, but I really miss having a live audience. I imagine that this must have been the same for most politicians during the GE (General Elections) last year. Everyone is now an expert at talking into a laptop," adds Mr Neo.

The Diam Diam Era Two — released in cinemas on 11 February 2021 — is part four of his Long Long Time Ago film series about the social history of Singapore. The first three instalments were released in February and March 2016, and November 2020. The first two films are now available to stream on Cathay CineHome.

In The Diam Diam Era Two, the story continues with protagonist Ah Kun (played by Mark Lee) and his friends Osman and Shamugam forming a political party called C.M.I to contest in the 1988 General Elections. The tension this creates puts family ties between Ah Kun and Zhao Di's families to the ultimate test.

"The Chinese New Year period has always been an important window for local film releases. Lots of families like to take the opportunity to go out to the cinema to watch a Jack Neo movie and have a good laugh together to start off the New Year. We feel it was important to keep that tradition going, especially after the year that we have had," says Mr Ng Say Yong, Managing Director of mm2 Entertainment.

"We believe in the value of community through shared experiences like movies, and see the value in providing entertainment and joy to our audiences. The box office numbers are proof that the Singapore moviegoers agree."