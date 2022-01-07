Discovering Arcade, the Revolutionary Blockchain Platform.

Arcade2Earn releases information on how its new platform will change the blockchain gaming industry. Those interested in learning more about the innovative leading GameFi infrastructure can do so below.

—

Earlier today, Arcade2Earn announced the launch of Arcade as the leading infrastructure for GameFi offering crypto enthusiasts and institutions alike the opportunity to stake their interest in actual in-game activities and earn their share of the rewards generated. The Arcade platform, powered by Solana, will go live at the beginning of 2022. For anyone with even a passing interest in the world of yield chasers, gamers, guilds, and game developers, this launch will be worth paying attention to, as it’s set to shake things up. More information can be found at Arcade2Earn/Blog.

Currently, there are 2.5 billion gamers around the world. Moreover, in 2023, the gaming industry is predicted to be worth $200 billion. However, at Arcade, people can sit back, relax, and benefit from the team’s experience in blockchain gaming without the usual headache of having to invest time and energy. The CEO at Arcade2Earn, Josh, makes a point of saying, “Things are going to change when Arcade goes public to the world.”

Josh continues, “The time and energy required to keep up with blockchain games tied to these virtual economies can be a full-time commitment, making it very easy to fall behind in the GameFi space.” However, Arcade2Earn was established with support from some of the biggest crypto and blockchain gaming names, assuring the project will be equipped to go to the moon.

While it’s true that spaceships are not built in a day, Arcade is not wasting time on project initiatives. It has always aimed to innovate in any large or small way it can due to the firm belief that innovation drives progress and greater success. Arcade is nearing completion of its seed & private round fundraises, with a public token sale expected in the next couple of months.

Once again, Arcade is the leading infrastructure for GameFi and it is expected to have the public sale set to launch at the beginning of 2022. To find out more, join the community on discord at https://discord.arcade2earn.io/

For further information about Arcade2Earn, this can be discovered at Arcade2Earn/Blog.

