Distinctive Industries Unveils New Website Featuring Enhanced Online Wholesale Ordering, Advanced Dealer Locator, and Exclusive Automotive Content

Distinctive Industries, the pioneering leader in OEM interiors for classic cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-new website. This comprehensive online platform is designed to provide an unparalleled experience for wholesale customers, enthusiasts, and automotive aficionados alike.

The journey of Distinctive Industries dates back to 1968 when two passionate car enthusiasts from Alhambra, California, laid the foundation for what would become an industry-defining enterprise. With over 55 years of innovation and excellence, Distinctive Industries has emerged as the premier destination for authentic OEM interiors spanning the 1960s to the 1990s. From its roots in Southern California, the company has revolutionized the automotive restoration landscape by offering meticulously crafted aftermarket factory replacement interiors, enabling collectors and enthusiasts to preserve the authenticity of their vehicles.

For those looking to upgrade and enhance their classic car or truck, Distinctive Industries bolt-in Touring II and CTX custom seats offer a custom look and modern comfort fully upholstered and ready to install.

The launch of the new DistinctiveIndustries.com website marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and industry leadership. Key features of the website include:

Online Wholesale Web Ordering: Authorized Distinctive Dealers can now enjoy a streamlined ordering process through the intuitive online platform, offering 24-hour ordering with efficiency and convenience.

Dealer Locator: Enthusiasts seeking Distinctive Industries products can easily locate authorized dealers in their area, facilitating seamless access to premium automotive interior solutions.

Distinctive Digest Online Magazine: Delve into the world of automotive heritage, restoration tips, and industry insights with the exclusive Distinctive Digest online magazine, offering engaging content for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

"Our new website embodies our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Lisa Glenn, CRO and Chief of Staff at Distinctive Industries. "With features such as online wholesale ordering and the Distinctive Digest online magazine, we aim to elevate the customer experience while reaffirming our position as the foremost authority in automotive interior restoration."

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Distinctive Industries continues to set the standard for authenticity and craftsmanship in the automotive restoration industry. Visit the all-new website today and discover why Distinctive Industries remains the ultimate destination for discerning enthusiasts worldwide.

About Distinctive Industries:

Established in 1968, Distinctive Industries has evolved into the world's leading provider of OEM interiors for classic cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles from the 1960s to the 1990s. With a steadfast commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship, the company continues to innovate and inspire enthusiasts worldwide.



