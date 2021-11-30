DOC2US & JV company, HOPE TeleCare Myanmar Bring Home HealthTech Recognitions at ASOCIO 2021 Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - DOC2US , Malaysia's first telemedicine provider that issues digitally signed e-prescriptions in compliance with the Ministry of Health, bagged the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) 2021 award in the HealthTech segment, alongside its joint venture company, HOPE TeleCare Myanmar.









ASOCIO is an ICT federation organised by ICT associations representing 24 economies and almost 10,000 companies throughout Asia Pacific, to promote, encourage, and foster relationships and develop the computing industry in the region.

"We would like to thank The National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM) for this nomination. This award is a true reflection of our commitment to encouraging digitalisation in healthcare and a recognition of our work in advancing the digital healthcare space locally and beyond. We are committed to continue providing a more accessible and connected healthcare platform to all Malaysians as well as work together with our partners in the region to move forward in this digital era", said Dr Raymond Choy, Chief Executive Officer of DOC2US, receiving the ASOCIO Awards via livestreaming in Bangladesh.

DOC2US has helped alleviate the struggles of Malaysians by providing access to healthcare professionals through its platform. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the movement restrictions, DOC2US has supported over half a million Malaysians to connect with doctors and healthcare professionals at any time and from anywhere.

HOPE TeleCare, the JV company of DOC2US in Myanmar, had also received recognition under the HealthTech Segment at the ASOCIO 2021 awards. HOPE Telecare, Myanmar's latest all-in-one digital healthcare platform, received the recognition as it brings its goal of helping individuals get accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare services in urban and rural areas.

"We are thrilled to receive this award alongside our partner DOC2US, knowing that we have used digitalisation as a means to make healthcare available to individuals from all walks of life through our platforms. At HOPE Telecare, we believe that everyone must have the right to basic healthcare. This award not only recognises our efforts with patients across the country, but also motivates us to continue working towards an improved quality of life for the people of Myanmar," said U Htun Htun Naing, Chairman of HOPE Myanmar.





HOPE TeleCare was also recently celebrated at the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) 2021 Global ICT Excellence Awards under the Innovative eHealth Solutions for Private Sector/NGO.

