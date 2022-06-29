Duck Creek Technologies recognized as the winner of 2022 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year

Boston, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies today announced it has won Financial Services 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“It is an honor for Duck Creek to be recognized by Microsoft for our customer-centered innovation” said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. Our partnership with Microsoft continues to strengthen, and the more tightly aligned we are, the greater joint value we can deliver within the insurance ecosystem. Microsoft Azure gives our customers and partners the flexibility, scalability and easeof-use required to operate the necessary backbone of the global insurance industry.”

“Together, our technology is modernizing the insurance industry and delivering a new standard of agile, intelligent and evergreen solutions,” said Nag Vaidyanathan, Chief Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “As a low-code, SaaS core systems provider to the property and casualty insurance industry, Duck Creek is committed to helping our customers across the globe operate more efficiently and serve businesses and consumers with speed and ease. We are also dedicated to partnering across the insurtech ecosystem to create disruptive solutions that easily integrate into our platform.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Duck Creek was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Financial Services.

Today’s insurance marketplace requires carriers to be faster, nimbler, and more creative than ever before. Duck Creek’s low-code core systems are designed to implement change quickly and easily, grow and evolve as carriers’ needs change, and work elegantly with ecosystem integrations. Founded by insurance experts and built for the cloud, Duck Creek Technologies enables P&C businesses to reimagine, innovate and continuously deliver game-changing results.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards Press Release Guidelines 5 Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

