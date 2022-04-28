Elevate your audio experience

The journey to audio perfection, made simple.

There has never been a better time to enjoy music. However, it can be quite daunting trying to find your perfect speaker system if you don't know where to start.

But what makes a great speaker and how do you find something that's right for yourself?

"Great" is different for everyone

Not all of us are audiophiles who need a pricey, bespoke audio system to enjoy music. The good news is, unless you have very specific needs, choosing a speaker system can be rather straightforward.

If all you want are functional speakers that play decent sound, the name of the game is bang for your buck. Simply Google a crowd-favourite brand in your price range, wait for those recurring 11.11, 12.12 sales to offer maximum savings and you're set. That's how good we have it these days.

But what happens if you appreciate the luscious sounds from a good audio system but you don't necessarily want to spend more time pondering over what to buy than actually listening to music?

More often than not, the answer for most households is a well-designed wireless speaker system. It's small enough to fit anywhere, it doesn't require precise speaker placement to sound decent, and you can play music from a multitude of sources, digital or otherwise.

What makes a great speaker?

But the elephant in the room is that there isn't a cut and dried answer as to what makes a great speaker system.

Speakers are often designed to perform well under a certain set of circumstances. This takes into account elements such as the size of the room and the power rating of the system.

You can get the most powerful, high-end setup ever made and place it in a small apartment bedroom and it'll never sound perfect - bigger isn't always better.

Likewise, neither is being very high tech nor very traditional necessarily a clincher.

One of the most common cliches is the debate surrounding amplifier classes: Class A is traditionally uncompromising but inefficient, Class D is regarded as efficient but musically inferior, while Class AB is a middle ground of audio quality and efficiency.

The truth is that even supposedly 'inferior' classes can sound good when competently designed, and what matters is having the know-how and an established sonic 'recipe'.

In short, a good chef can turn humble ingredients into a gastronomic delight, so focus on looking for the right culinary artist instead.

The distinction between consumer electronics and Hi-Fi brands

Many of the leading tech companies offer compact, all-in-one solutions for those who do not wish to tweak every minute setting to be happy.

For example, features like omnidirectional sound can take away the hassle and guesswork for those without a dedicated space for listening to music. Hence the million-dollar question for today: Is "close enough" good enough?

While consumer electronics companies do deliver excellent solutions, their core strength is in electronics, software, and the user interface. It's understandable why people find these solutions appealing; tech-centric devices from a mature brand simply work out of the box.

It's not to say that global tech companies can't produce a great audio experience, but there is a certain je ne sais quoi about the offerings from traditional Hi-Fi companies as the business of making good audio systems is as much a science as it is an art.

And given how much better these audiophile-centric companies have gotten at improving the user experience for mainstream audiences, now is as good a time as any to consider their offerings.

Audiophile, but mainstream: Making Hi-Fi approachable

You'd be pleased to know that many Hi-Fi brands these days have a full range of options to cover most consumer needs.

This includes DAB radio, desktop speakers, all-in-one music systems and multi-room setups. Along with UPnP DLNA streaming, you can expect support for popular music services such as Spotify Connect, Deezer, Tidal and Amazon Music.

Of course, there is a premium you have to pay, but that money goes into better cabinet material, optimised speaker comes along with an improved acoustic design and internal circuitry.

PHOTO: Ruark Audio

Systems like Ruark Audio's R-series (check ruarkaudio.com.sg for local availability) is a prime example. They represent a segment of well-designed audio speakers by Hi-Fi specialists that offer not only the convenience of modern digital libraries and wireless streaming but also a more relaxed listening experience.

There is a warmth about the sound they produce and it's unlikely you will tire of listening to them. At the same time, Hi-Fi enthusiasts will likely appreciate them on the strength of their performance and the company's heritage as speaker specialists.

And if you fancy a bit of retro charm, the wooden cabinets and fabric facades provide a timeless look that represents the kind of speakers that you'll most likely turn to if the brief simply was, "get something that looks beautiful for the house," - but there was no mention of price.

Their local distributor VSTECS facilitates personal experience sessions at selected outlets (enquiry@ecs.com.sg), which is worth trying out if you have any doubts.

What's most important is liking what you hear and whether or not the speakers sound right to you at your typical listening volume. Arrange experience sessions for whichever speaker you have in mind, regardless of brand.

Much like fine wine, creating a great speaker involves selecting the best quality materials and marrying them with a beautiful design so that the end product is greater than the sum of its parts.

The fact that you can have so many ways to achieve great sound, speaks volumes about the audio business as a form of art. And much like winemakers, these audio houses inject their own identity into the speakers, giving them an entirely unique voice.

And much like exquisite cuisine, there is no best dish in the world.

At the end of the day, our ears are the best judge we have, regardless of preferences and biases. But the next time you think about getting a new wireless speaker system, do consider taking the road less travelled. Because you might just find a match made in heaven.