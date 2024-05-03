Expense Savings Program For Budget Sustainability For Truck Drivers Launched

Recession Resister is now offering their popular expense savings program to truck drivers seeking a convenient tool to reduce overcharges and maintain budget sustainability.

—

Recession Resister is pleased to be bringing American truck drivers a simple yet effective way to save with Bill Saver, their bill auditing and negotiation tool. This fast and risk-free service has been designed to give truck drivers a respite from hefty monthly bills and make significant savings on essential services.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

Recession Resister knows that the last two years have been an incredibly difficult time for many truck drivers, owing to the US freight recession, rising diesel costs and falling pay. As a recent Times article described, in 2023, the pandemic trucking bubble burst, leaving countless drivers unable to pay back loans on their rigs and fighting debt and homelessness.

The journalists at Time described the state of trucking in 2024 as being a grueling job for low pay, and Recession Resister empathizes greatly with truckers in this position. That’s why the expense management firm is pleased to be doing their part to help people in this vital profession keep their monthly bills and utilities low so they can better consolidate any debts they may have, and ideally, maximize their savings.

Recession Resister’s Bill Saver works on a simple premise. It gives truck drivers the opportunity to upload their bills and have them reviewed by a team of professional bill auditors.

Recession Resister’s trained auditors can analyze a host of bills, including energy, water, internet, cellphone, satellite TV, home security, pest control, and more, looking for any errors or overcharges that have been made and can be refunded.

Using their vast experience, their knowledge of rates across the US and their collective bargaining power, these auditors can also "lean on" providers to bring down their rates for their clients.

Because they work specifically for people facing financial difficulties, Recession Resister charges no upfront fee, and will only deduct their fee if they generate real savings for their clients.

One recent user of Bill Saver from Maryland said, “I thought I was pretty good at negotiating my own bills, but I submitted three bills and Bill Saver saved more than $1,700 for me! There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain by using their services.”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89128489

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.