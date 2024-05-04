Financial Optimization Tool To Increase Efficiency For The Unemployed Announced

Recession Resister, a trusted expense management and financial optimization tool provider, has expanded services to help increase cost efficiencies for unemployed professionals.

—

Through its innovative Bill Saver technology and in-house team of expert negotiators, Recession Resister now offers a comprehensive service designed to help unemployed professionals lower their monthly expenses and maximize their savings potential.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com

According to Forbes, over 305,000 Americans were laid off in 2023. As the job market continues to tighten in 2024, many individuals are facing increased financial challenges.

The team at Recession Resister recognizes the need for actionable financial management solutions and is committed to providing relief to those struggling with today’s cost of living. Their expense reduction strategies can help lower a range of monthly expenses, including utilities, telecommunications services, security, and satellite services, by identifying, correcting, and reimbursing billing errors and unnecessary fees, and renegotiating inflated rates.

“Most people don’t know they’re overpaying for many of the services they’re using every day, and not many people think to comb through their invoices to search for mistakes and other egregious charges” says a company spokesperson. “With our smart Bill Saver technology and our team of negotiation experts, we ensure Americans are not being overcharged for basic services, saving them both time and money.”

According to industry statistics, Americans are overpaying $60 billion annually for services such as electricity, internet, and mobile phone plans. Recession Resister’s financial optimization solution is designed to address this issue by scanning paid invoices, identifying errors and inflated rates, and negotiating lower bills on behalf of their clients. The service also reimburses overpayments and corrects billing errors for long-term savings.

In addition to its financial optimization services, Recession Resister provides detailed reports to their clients and offers phone, email, and chat support.

The company does not charge upfront fees for their services, but instead splits the savings they secure on behalf of their clients, charging 50 percent of the total.

A recent client says, "I didn’t even realize I could negotiate some of these bills. The Bill Saver technology got me a lower bill for my cable, my Internet, my cellphone and my energy, amounting to hundreds of dollars in savings. And I didn’t have to do a thing. They did the work for me."

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com

Contact Info:

Name: Brian Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Recession Resister

Address: 11923 NE Sumner St STE 687470, Portland, Oregon 97220, United States

Website: https://recessionresister.com



Release ID: 89128490

In case of detection of errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for immediate assistance within 8 hours – resolving identified issues diligently or guiding you through the removal process. We take great pride in delivering reliable and precise information to our valued readers.