Gaggenau and Chef Stephan Zoisl celebrate a decade of culinary excellence

Gaggenau, the leader in luxury kitchen appliances is pleased to announce a decade of close brand partnership with Chef Stephan Zoisl, Owner of Chef's Table. As a luxury brand with over 300 years of historical milestones, this decade of partnership represents progressive innovation and extraordinary experiences through a myriad of culinary collaborations.

Gaggenau has partnered with Chef Stephan Zoisl since he embarked on a journey of gastronomic innovation by setting up his own restaurant in Singapore. An impeccably furnished kitchen with professionally-inspired appliances was vital in bringing his culinary creations to life.

Gaggenau's commitment to high precision craftsmanship and unwavering quality has seamlessly aligned with the Stephan's relentless pursuit of culinary excellence over the past decade.

To commemorate this successful brand alliance, Gaggenau presents an exclusive two-day event taking place on July 27 and 28, 2023. During this event, aspiring new users will have the opportunity to witness first-hand the professionally inspired design and culinary performance that define this luxury brand.

This exceptional and rare event caters to the desires of today's consumers who aspire to bring a piece of Gaggenau's 340-year history into their own living spaces. Guests can anticipate a complete immersion into the rich culture and the Gaggenau brand, while experiencing the exceptional capabilities of Gaggenau appliances with a professional guide. Guests will be treated to unique culinary creations, prepared ala minute using Gaggenau appliances.

Be inspired by harmonious fusion of culinary enjoyment and state-of-the-art appliance innovation, as we celebrate a decade of partnership between Gaggenau and Chef Stephan Zoisl. Book a slot for the Gaggenau Discovery Tour at http://bit.ly/3rH1B4c.

Mr Martin A Jaeger, Head of Asean and CEO, BSH Home Appliances Group, said, 'Gaggenau manufactures kitchen appliances synonymous with exclusive culinary culture and is committed to supporting artisans who are striving for excellence in their field. We are heartened to celebrate a decade of partnership with Chef Stephan Zoisl and he is truly a visionary that shares our dedication to perfection."

Stephan Zoisl, Owner of Chef's Table, said, 'At Chef's Table, we use the best seasonal ingredients to bring patrons on culinary journeys that excite the senses. To match the pursuit of excellence, our kitchen needs to have precision equipment of uncompromising quality and longevity. Gaggenau has been instrumental in supporting our journey of gastronomic innovation and I look forward to a continued partnership.'

Chef Stephan also unveiled a special menu comprising his eight favourite dishes crafted at Chef's Table throughout its history, which will only be available for the month of July and August at the restaurant.