Global Coin Partners with Country Legend Lee Greenwood to Celebrate American Heritage

Global Coin and Grammy award-winning singer Lee Greenwood collaborate to strike a 1oz silver coin to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA."

Global Coin is delighted to unveil an unprecedented partnership with Grammy-award-winning artist Lee Greenwood. This partnership marks a unique intersection between precious metals and music entertainment. The collaboration brings together distinguished entities from diverse industries to forge a connection that promises to captivate and inspire audiences across the globe.

A Fusion of Icons: Global Coin and Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood, an emblem of American music, is revered not only for his award-winning country hits but also for his enduring commitment to patriotic themes, notably encapsulated in his iconic song, "God Bless the USA." Greenwood's influence, transcending the confines of the music industry, has been a beacon of American pride and values for decades. His unwavering support for the troops and veterans highlights a legacy of dedication and service.

Reflecting on the journey of "God Bless The USA," Lee Greenwood shares, “When I wrote God Bless The USA in the back of my bus in 1983, I had no idea that it would become one of America’s anthems,” says Lee Greenwood. “Now, 40 years later, I am thrilled to see so many people continuing to enjoy the song. I hear stories daily on how it helped a serviceman or woman get through an operation or how it was played at a retirement or naturalization ceremony. It really is special and now to announce this partnership and to work with Global Coin to create a legacy piece that will last forever. This special anniversary coin is an heirloom that can be passed down from generation to generation to remember what my song and America mean to them.”

Global Coin, a leader in the precious metals industry, is renowned for its exceptional quality and unparalleled customer experience in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium offerings. Our alignment with Lee Greenwood's support for veterans and his influential role in fostering American values is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and legacy.

Stephen Pfeil, CEO of Global Coin, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "It is with great honor that we announce our collaboration with Lee Greenwood, an American musical legend. As we commemorate the 40th anniversary of 'God Bless The U.S.A.,' we are proud to issue a special 1oz silver coin, allowing Americans to own a tangible piece of Americana. This collaboration is not merely a partnership but a celebration of shared values and enduring strength, symbolizing a milestone in our journeys."

The Commemorative Lee Greenwood Anniversary Coin

A highlight of this partnership is the introduction of an exclusive Lee Greenwood commemorative anniversary coin, marking 40 years of "God Bless The U.S.A." This collector's item, featuring iconic imagery and the symbolic text of Greenwood's anthem, represents a valuable investment and a piece of American heritage.

The collaboration between Global Coin and Lee Greenwood is a testament to the powerful synergy of commemorative coins and music entertainment. As we embark on this shared journey, we are poised to deliver an exclusive offering to the market, celebrating the union of enduring American values and artistic legacy. This partnership will resonate with fans and investors and will last for years.

