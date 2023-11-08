Gopher Asset Announces the Release of the 2023 ESG Investment Due Diligence Action Report: Growing emphasis on ESG in long-term investments.

—

Leading asset management firm Gopher Asset Management Co, Ltd (Gopher Asset), unveiled the "Gopher Asset ESG Investment Due Diligence Action Report" for 2023 in a grand ceremony at the Noah Wealth Center.

Centered on the themes of "Hard Technology, New Momentum, New Norms," the event featured esteemed speakers, including Yin Zhe, co-founder of Noah Holdings and Chairman of Gopher Asset, Zhang Jiayu, founding investor and director of Noah Holdings, and Peng Jing, the CEO of Gopher Asset. Joining them were distinguished experts representing leading institutions and market pioneers. This event provided a vibrant platform for dialogue on topics like ESG investment and wealth management. Attendees gained insights into both domestic and global ESG investment trends, underscoring the event's mission to cultivate cutting-edge investment strategies and collectively shape the future landscape of ESG investment.

This year’s unveiling marks Gopher Asset's third consecutive ESG Investment Action Report release. The report showcases to investors and society Gopher's ESG philosophy and achievements. In addition to insights into domestic and international ESG investment trends, analyses of global ESG investment practices, and analyses of questionnaires and practical cases from Gopher Asset's managers, Gopher Asset further delved into the value of ESG investments in an economically turbulent environment.

In 2022, the world grappled with the complexities of a post-pandemic economic recovery, which intensified existing downturns and inflationary pressures. Central banks worldwide responded by raising interest rates, leading to noticeable declines in global equity and bond markets. This economic strain was further magnified by an emerging energy crisis, geopolitical tensions, and a growing wave of skepticism toward ESG investments.

Yin Zhe stated in his address, "Despite the heightened short-term challenges, ESG investment is still viewed as a key to long-term breakthroughs. Although current extensive data samples do not show a clear correlation between ESG and exceptional investment returns, it does exhibit strong tail-risk management characteristics. As ESG has become a trend and policy direction in recent years, the investment value of ESG can further be affirmed.

Gopher Asset, a proud subsidiary of Noah Holdings, has consistently embraced the philosophy of responsible investment. Over the years, Gopher Asset has emerged as a leader in multi-strategy portfolio management. Yin Zhe stated, " Gopher Asset has evolved from a mother fund to a DSG-strategy private equity ecosystem. The purpose of building the ESG ecosystem alliance is to prioritize awakening the ecosystem's awareness of ESG. Only then can we gradually establish investment standards and disciplines. This is a long-term process, and we still have a long way to go."

About Gopher Asset Management Co, Ltd:

Gopher Asset Management Co, Ltd (Gopher Asset), was established in March 2010 as a subsidiary of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), the largest independent wealth management company in China. Take the Fund of Funds (FOF) as the primary and leading product line, Gopher Asset’s business scope ranges from Private Equity Investment, Real Estate Fund Investment, Equity Investment, Fixed Income Investment, Portfolio Investment, and other diversified fields. As of the second quarter of 2023, Gopher’s total AUM has surpassed RMB 156.85 bn.

For more information, please visit Noah at https://noahgroup.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Yoyo Luo, PR Department

Email: Send Email

Organization: Noah Holdings

Website: http://noahgroup.com/



Release ID: 89112535

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.