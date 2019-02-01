Grab plans to build a new HQ building in Singapore for $181.2 million

Grab plans to build a new HQ building in Singapore for S$181.2 million.

The new building will design and built in partnership with Ascendas Reit. The new headquarters will be located within the one-north business park, a hotbed for many biomedical sciences, infocommunications technology and media companies.

This move will allow Grab to house all of the company's employees based in Singapore. This will create its first dedicated physical facility for Grab. According to Grab, its largest R&D centre will also be located at the new HQ.

Ascendas Reits and Grab plan to build an environment-friendly building that will possibly garner the Green Mark GoldPlus award from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

The partners plan to "lush greenery on ground and mid-level sky terraces that are integrated with communal spaces and public pedestrian thoroughfares to promote social interactions and exchange of ideas."

At the same time, Grab wants to encourage cycling to work among its employees by incorporating bicycle parks, shower and locker facilities on its premises

Grab's new HQ is expected to be ready by Q4 of 2020.

