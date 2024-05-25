Hears Earplugs: Experience Music Safely With Unmatched Clarity And Style

Available for purchase starting May 8th, 2024 for $39,95 per pair.

Visiting large-scale music events such as concerts and festivals has become an indispensable part of many people's lives nowadays. Unfortunately, many young people do not use hearing protection. This is often due to a lack of knowledge about hearing damage, no affordable hearing protection or simply because most earplugs don’t look appealing and comfortable. Hears Earplugs, a brand passionate about protecting the hearing without sacrificing sound quality or style announces their revolutionary earplugs. Their goal: to combine state-of-the-art filter technology with exceptional music quality and improved conversation clarity.

Driven by a shared concern for the growing prevalence of hearing loss and tinnitus, Hears was founded to redefine hearing protection. Their innovative solution combines patented filter technology with exceptional music clarity and improved conversation intelligibility.

Stylish Minimalist Hearing Protection:

Heartfelt Design: Hears Earplugs go beyond functionality with their unique, heart-shaped design. Each earplug forms half a heart, symbolizing the brand's dedication to healthy hearing.





Reflecting Style: Hears Earplugs offer a selection of six stunning color variations. From sophisticated [name color] and attention-grabbing [name color] to discreet and refined Hears Earplugs seamlessly blend with personal style, allowing the user to make a fashion statement while prioritizing hearing protection.





Premium Touches: For select colorways, Hears incorporates a "Coin" design element, reflecting the power of soundwaves and adding a touch of elegance. The coin offers a premium finish that makes these earplugs look like exquisite jewelry pieces to compliment any outfit.





Comfort & Convenience:

Secure Fit: Four different tip sizes ensure a comfortable and secure fit for all ears.

Effortless Use: The ergonomic design allows for easy insertion and removal, making Hears Earplugs perfect for any activity.

Advanced Filters: Experience music at its best with Hears' specially designed filters. These filters reduce harmful noise levels while preserving the full spectrum of sound, ensuring to hear every detail, from the driving bass to the crisp vocals.





Giving Back:

Hears believes in healthy hearing for all. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds is donated to the Hearing Health Foundation (HHF) to support research on hearing loss prevention and treatment.

Availability:

Hears Earplugs are available for purchase starting May 8th, 2024, on their website: www.gethears.com for $39,95 per pair.

About Hears

Hears Earplugs is a groundbreaking brand that aims to revolutionize sound experiences and foster meaningful connections. With their innovative earplug technology, Hears is committed to changing the way individuals listen to music and engage in social settings. Experience the future of sound with Hears Earplugs and be part of a transformative journey to protect hearing while enjoying immersive music experiences.

Contact Info:

Name: Youri Bottse

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hears

Phone: +31 (0) 653568787

Website: https://gethears.com



