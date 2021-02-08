HKBN partners with OliveX to launch KARA Smart Fitness Mirror

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's new COVID normal demands more than just unprecedented flexibility for work – but also flexible workouts to stay in shape. Bringing a fitness studio into the comfort of home, Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited ("HKBN") has partnered with global digital health and fitness company OliveX Holdings Limited ("OliveX") to make the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror available for HKBN customers. The interactive fitness device / virtual coach can now be purchased on HKBN's website for just HK$399/month (24-month contract), a bundle deal comprising a 24-month fitness programme subscription PLUS free 24-month 1Gbps home broadband service^ (total valued at over HK$18,000). This means customers will get the KARA fitness mirror AND the fitness programmes by just adding around HK$200 on top of what they would otherwise pay for a 1Gbps broadband – a supervalue deal that covers both their needs to work and to work out from home.

A full-length wall mirror, the KARA device is perfect for Hong Kong's compact apartments, most of which cannot accommodate full-size workout gear such as spin bikes or treadmills. With an existing library of over 100 fitness classes (each 3 to 60 minutes) for cardio, core barre, boxing, yoga, Pilates, stretching, dance, meditation classes – plus far more to come including classes by local Cantonese speaking celebrity coaches, users can easily customize the class and intensity best suited to their level of fitness. Most important of all, a built-in camera and proprietary AI algorithms track user motions and offer suggestions in real time, ensuring proper posture for the best workout possible. Having a KARA Smart Fitness Mirror at home is like having a team of professional fitness instructors on call 24/7, all year round.

HKBN Co-Owner and CEO – Residential Solutions Elinor Shiu said, "Our collaboration with OliveX to launch the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror with home broadband marks yet another milestone in delivering 'Infinite Play' value options for our residential customers. We have a number of innovative partnerships in the pipeline to bring even more attractive service bundles to our over 1 million residential household customers in Hong Kong."

OliveX CEO Keith Rumjahn said, "We're thrilled to be working with HKBN to bring our KARA Smart Mirror to its customers. Our mirror and content library are fitness industry gamechangers, we've got a huge range of different workout types on our platform, and we have new Cantonese-speaking celebrity-led content on the way. We're really excited to be part of the Hong Kong health and fitness revolution."

In addition, KARA Smart Fitness mirror with 24-mth fitness programmes is now available on brand new e-shopping platform HOME+ (www.home-plus.hk) and myHKBNmall (https://myhkbnmall.hkbn.net/) at HK$12,500 which includes HK$3,000 HOME+ e-cash coupons.

^Terms and conditions apply.

About Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited

Hong Kong Broadband Network Limited is the residential solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or "The Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau, is a leading integrated telecom and technology solutions provider. HKBN's Core Purpose is to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live". The Group is managed by around 990 of Co-Owners (majority of supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who have skin-in-the-game through investing their family savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310) or investing a portion of their salary towards a common KPI for the beyond-Hong Kong business of the Group. HKBN operates through three core brands, Hong Kong Broadband Network, HKBN Enterprise Solutions and HKBN JOS. The Group offers a comprehensive range of solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, managed Wi-Fi, integrated cloud solutions, information security, mobile, voice communications, digital solutions, IoT, big data, enterprise applications, data centre facilities, business continuity services, system integration that cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN's tri-carrier fibre infrastructure in Hong Kong covers about 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,300 commercial buildings and facilities. For more information about HKBN, please visit www.hkbn.net/en.

About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries. For more information, visit www.olivex.ai.

About KARA Smart Fitness

KARA Smart Fitness is OliveX's digital application that delivers premium, on demand and live health and fitness-related content and classes from celebrity trainers and wellness influencers across the globe. KARA Smart Fitness complements the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and together the products provide a complete hardware and software solution that harness artificial intelligence and technology for at-home fitness. For more information, visit www.karasmartfitness.com