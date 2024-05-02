Ighty Support is Boosting Small Business Growth with Managed IT Services, Data Cabling, and Security

Small businesses need technology service providers for survival and future growth in the market. Ighty Support and its sister companies bring managed IT, cabling, and commercial security to small businesses in the DFW area. These holistic services help a business achieve well-rounded growth. well-rounded growth.

Small businesses currently make up about 99.8% of all businesses in the state of Texas.

Despite this, 1 in 3 businesses don't have a website.

70% of the network issues faced by small businesses are the result of poor data or voice cabling.

Small businesses need a strong online presence. They also need efficient, secure office buildings with good communication and access control.

Technology solutions help businesses achieve brand awareness and effective communication.

This article will detail the various business service offerings and the ways they benefit DFW small businesses.

Ighty Support: Turnkey Solutions for Businesses

65% of small businesses can make more profits than their investments.

This is possible by choosing the right technology partners that address diverse needs.

Ighty Support delivers Managed IT, structured cabling, and physical security services to SMBs in the DFW area.

Ighty Support is divided into its sister companies, each focused on delivering a specific solution to Dallas and Fort Worth organizations.

To streamline technology services,

IT in DFW provides managed IT Solutions

Cabling in DFW provides structured Cabling Services

Security in DFW provides physical security for commercial buildings.

Ighty Support is the best choice for small businesses due to its turnkey approach.

Other contractors may not handle all services at once. In this case, the small business needs to hire multiple service providers for different needs like cabling and security cameras.

However, Ighty Support is a one-stop shop for all managed IT support services.

IT in DFW: Expert Managed IT Services for Small and Mid-size Companies

8 out of 10 small businesses have 0 or less than 5 employees.

A majority of small businesses do not possess the resources to employ an onsite IT Technician.

Managed IT service providers resolve this issue. They're more cost-effective than an internal team.

IT services are a desperate need. Thus, IT in DFW provides managed IT services for businesses in Dallas.

The Most Essential Managed IT Support Services

As a managed services provider, IT in DFW brings a host of managed IT services. Here is a list of the main areas in which managed IT services will improve small business applications:

Network Management

IT in DFW can set up a wired or wireless network for small businesses.

In an incident illustrating the importance of network management, a business failed to send an urgent email to a lead. The internet was too slow to process the email, which made the lead choose a different business in the time that passed. A high-speed internet connection helps companies avoid this issue.

Firewall

A 2024 Accenture study concluded that almost half of all small businesses are the target of cyber attacks.

However, only 14% of SMBs are prepared to deal with these attacks.

A firewall prevents this by keeping track of everyone on the business network.

Access Points

Smooth business communication leads to better processes. IT in DFW installs access points to keep the workforce connected. These reduce downtime and increase productivity.

Data Recovery

Data recovery is essential in clinics or other medical small businesses. It helps them get back their patient data if it's lost due to an error. This data is important for patient care and future treatments.

Cabling in DFW: Structured Cabling Services for Small Businesses in DFW

Cabling for businesses is predicted to grow more than 11% from now to 2030.

Cabling in DFW is one of the structured cabling companies helping small businesses access a variety of data cables. Structured cabling services will also make a company scalable and more organized.

Types of Cables Available for Small Businesses

Audio and Video Cabling

Suppose the employees get together to celebrate a business achievement. They can create a video full of all the memories and events that led up to the achievement. They can display it on a TV with sound systems and A/V cabling.

Voice and Data Cabling

Copper cables make up 49.8% of all structured cabling for businesses. Voice and Data cables keep an organization connected.

Fiber Optic Cables

A 2022 study predicted fiber optic cables to have the biggest market growth from 2023 to 2030.

For example, a small business may expand to cover more domains or reach a wider local audience.

They will need faster transmission speeds for a higher amount of company data than before. Thus, network cabling services for Optical Fiber are essential here.

Security in DFW: Commercial Building Security Services in the DFW Metroplex

Dallas small businesses need extra security to keep their company assets safe. Crime is always more likely in metroplex areas. Thus, commercial security is of utmost importance for any DFW business.

Here's a more in-depth discussion of the business security aspects and the ways in which they prevent losses.

Security Cameras

Business security companies like Security in DFW install high-quality cameras in different areas of a location.

Some camera types are listed below.

PIR motion detection

WDR Technology

Car License Plate Detection

Access Control

Commercial Access control systems can be further divided into door locks, readers, and timekeeping mechanisms.

Door Locks

Door locks can be remotely controlled. For example, a small educational school detects that an unauthorized person has entered the building. They can immediately lock the area down and trap the intruder in a specific area. It keeps the students safe.

Readers

Readers identify every employee in a business.

Time Keeping

Time-keeping devices integrate with readers to track every person's arrival and departure.

For example, some shop workers may stay late to clean the premises after the customers are gone. A timekeeping device would measure these extra hours. This will help the business owners recognize overtime hours and arrange their systems accordingly.

Final Thoughts

Turnkey solutions are ideal for any small business looking for a complete upgrade. They help DFW businesses improve their performance, security, communication, and future growth. The holistic approach ensures businesses get the most out of their investments, thereby maximizing profits and reducing complications. Emerging business owners can choose these services for future benefits.











