Inspiro Wins Gold in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

MANILA, Philippines, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a leading global CX outsourcing company, was awarded a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service at the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards held recently in Manila, Philippines.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 22 years.

President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto expressed gratitude for Inspiro’s Gold recognition in Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, highlighting the company’s digital transformation journey to enhance customer and agent experiences. He remarked on this journey's challenging yet rewarding nature and celebrated being among the top achievers on Stevie’s esteemed platform. “This award serves as a powerful source of inspiration,” he added.

Judges commended Inspiro for its dedication to enhancing agent experience, optimizing customer interactions, and streamlining operations through automation and analytics. They noted the company’s strategic use of cloud-native technologies, generative AI, and collaboration with global tech partners as evidence of its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world who acted as judges in February and March. This year, more than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered in categories.

“The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity.”

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations. With delivery operations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific, Inspiro supports every stage of the customer lifecycle through next-generation CX solutions integrating strategy, people, innovation, and analytics.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

