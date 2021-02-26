Invisalign Augusta ME Orthodontist Updates Clear Aligners Invisible Braces

Augusta ME: MK Orthodontics Augusta and Waterville Maine announces updated Invisalign clear aligners invisible braces treatments for teeth straightening

—

Dr. Michal Kleinlerer (Dr MK) from MK Orthodontics in Augusta ME and Waterville ME announces updated Invisalign Clear Aligners as an Invisible Braces teeth straightening option for those with crooked teeth, gaps in teeth, underbite, overbite and crossbite as seem here https://mkorthodontics.com/invisalign-info/

MK Orthodontics is conveniently located at 16 Industrial Dr, Augusta, ME. There’s also an office in Waterville, Maine. Patients from Gardiner, Skowhegan and the surrounding areas are welcome too.

If you dread the idea of wearing traditional braces but know you need to get your teeth straightened at some point, there is a way to straighten your teeth, correct your bite and improve your smile with Invisible Braces.

Over the last few years, dentistry has had some remarkable breakthroughs. Invisible braces serve the same purpose as traditional metal braces did but with a lot less hassle. Invisalign clear aligners are a relatively new orthodontic system revolutionizing tooth straightening procedures. More info is here https://mkorthodontics.com/

Invisalign aligners are nearly invisible, which makes them the perfect treatment for those who are self-conscious about their appearance. They are custom-made to fit each patient’s mouth perfectly. They slowly move your teeth into their proper spaces to correct improper bites and straighten crooked teeth, so you can have the perfect smile you want.

Dr MK says her office and team are well known in the Augusta https://mkorthodontics.com/augusta-office/ and Waterville ME area as the ‘go to place’ for Invisalign. When asked why people choose them, she adds … ‘I take my time, I get to know the patient, their families, I’m taking care of a person, not fixing a set of teeth’. Of her team, DR MK goes on to say … ‘they feel like the practice is their own, and the patients are their own, they’re just the most outgoing, fun, smart, wonderful team, and I’m very, very lucky that I work alongside them.’

Evidence of this can be found in online reviews. MK Orthodontics in Augusta ME and Waterville, Maine have over 180 Google reviews. One says ‘The staff here has always made myself along with my family feel welcome. They are a close group making it a fun and friendly environment to be in! Being a patient at MK, I feel as though I always have the best care, and that procedures I have gone through will result in a lifetime of confidence in my smile.’

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Michal Kleinlerer

Email: Send Email

Organization: MK Orthodontics

Address: 16 Industrial Dr, Augusta, ME 04330, United States

Phone: +1-207-873-5333

Website: https://mkorthodontics.com/

Release ID: 88998922