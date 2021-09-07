IT Industry Association CompTIA Joins PEOPLElogy's Build a Future Team Campaign

Effort focuses on narrowing the skills gap and strengthening the foundation of the digital economy in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today it has joined the Build a Future Team Campaign launched by PEOPLElogy to upskill and reskill up to one million Malaysians and ready them to participate in the nation's growing digital economy.

PEOPLElogy Group will assist individuals with scholarships for free digital skills training in a variety of IT domains including big data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, augmented and virtual reality, simulations, 3D, robotics, the internet of things and system integration.

"The Build a Future Team initiative was put together with the following in mind – there is no such thing as personal failure, only the failure to upskill and reskill, unlearn the old and relearn the new," said Allen Lee, the CEO of the PEOPLElogy Group states.

The goal of the program is to break barriers and increase the accessibility of education and training in digital skills and ultimately have a positive impact on Malaysians.

To begin, CompTIA will sponsor scholarships for 30 unemployed individuals so they can receive training in the latest cybersecurity skills and have opportunities to earn professional certifications, including CompTIA Security+, PenTest+ and Cybersecurity Analyst+ (CySA+).

"Cybersecurity is among the top technology skills that employers require today," said Graham Hunter, CompTIA vice president for workforce development in EMEA, APAC and Canada. "CompTIA will continue to support such initiatives to help bridge the cybersecurity skills gap and increase the supply and diversity of talent in the workforce."

The need for digital skills in Malaysia is great, with estimates that by 2025 eight in ten emerging jobs will require digital skills. Within specific IT occupations, forecasts estimate that 12,000 data scientists, 20,000 cyber security knowledge workers and 30,000 data and cloud professionals will be needed by 2025. Yet 90% of Malaysian workers and nearly one-half of small and mid-sized companies believe they do not have the right skills for the digital workforce and economy.

"The Build A Future Team initiative aims to be a hub not only for those who wish to upskill and reskill but for those who wish to continually learn more things as the world keeps changing," said Lee.

PEOPLElogy, a CompTIA platinum partner, will select the 30 cybersecurity training candidates and deliver the instruction, which will include CompTIA CertMaster Learn, a comprehensive eLearning resource, and CompTIA CertMaster Labs, a "learn by doing" platform that enables students to apply their knowledge in real IT environments. At the conclusion of the training students will be ready to take a CompTIA certification exam.

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking to cybersecurity and cloud computing. IT professionals in 247 countries have earned CompTIA certifications. CompTIA works closely with thousands of academic, training and content partners to ensure students and professionals have the tools they need to enter and excel in the tech workforce.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/ .

About PEOPLElogy

PEOPLElogy is a multiple award-winning, integrated people development solutions provider in Malaysia. The company's unique learning framework of discovery, development and digitalisation has helped over 1,500 corporates, and developed more than 800 leaders and 42,000 talents in achieving success over the past 20 years. Its range of five brands Goal, New Horizons, PEOPLE 4.0, TALENTS and PEOPLEAPS, has maintained an agile approach in harnessing potential talent. Staff strength expanded to over 50 people with the opening of two branches in the northern and southern region of Penang and Johor Bahru. Recently, we set up our learning centre in Petaling Jaya, an indication of our rapid growth. In this age of uncertainty brought about by the advancement of technology and the volatility of the operational environment, we continue innovating the learning and development process as part of our commitment to achieve your organisational goals through the development of the most valuable asset of your organisation, your people. https://peoplelogy.com/

