Jason Liu Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wood Mackenzie

EDINBURGH, 7 May 2024 -- Wood Mackenzie (the “Company”) today announced that Jason Liu has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Liu replaces former CEO Mark Brinin, who is departing to pursue other opportunities after successfully leading the Company through its transformative carve-out.

Mr. Liu is a distinguished leader with over 25 years of experience leading growth-oriented, private equity-backed companies in the software and data industries. He most recently served as CEO of Zywave, a prominent provider of software, data, and analytics in the insurance technology space, where his strategic vision and operational execution doubled the size of the company and substantially enhanced its market position.

“We are excited to welcome Jason to Wood Mackenzie as CEO,” said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. “Jason’s prior experience and skillset make him the ideal leader for Wood Mackenzie through this next transformative period of growth. We are completely aligned in our vision for Wood Mackenzie, and look forward to working with him as he builds upon the Company’s position as the global market leader for data and analytics that enable the energy transition.”

Mr. Liu commented, “Leading Wood Mackenzie during such a dynamic time in the global energy and natural resources sector is incredibly exciting. As the industry undergoes substantial change, Wood Mackenzie remains at the forefront, delivering the information solutions critical for our customers to navigate these complexities. I look forward to partnering with our 2,300 global employees to continue providing the most valuable insights for our customers as we collectively transform the way we power our planet.”

Jason Liu Biography

Prior to serving as CEO of Zywave, Mr. Liu held CEO roles at SAVO Group, Allegro Development Corporation, UC4 (Automic Software), and Univa UD. With his strategic approach to both organic growth and acquisitions, Mr. Liu has consistently focused his companies on enhancing product offerings and customer engagement. Jason holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is a globally recognized industry leader that has been providing quality data, analytics, and insights used to power the energy, renewables, and natural resources industry for more than 50 years. The Wood Mackenzie Lens© platform enables world class analytics and insights to drive critical decision making for the company’s longstanding clients that operate at the leading edge of the rapidly evolving energy sector. Wood Mackenzie has developed strong data and analytics capabilities and is advantageously positioned at the nexus of energy industry tailwinds, offering clients leading renewable energy and energy transition data and analytics with the bold purpose of transforming the way the planet is powered.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with approximately $40 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to the firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

