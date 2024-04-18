KD College Prep Launches Revamped On-Demand Core Program for Admissions Prep

On Feb. 2, 2024, KD College Prep released a fully revamped version of the On-Demand Core Program™. The product relaunch features a new collection of self-paced test prep activities that will prepare students for the digital SAT® test and the ACT® test.

—

On Feb. 2, 2024, KD College Prep released a fully revamped version of the On-Demand Core Program™. The product relaunch features a new collection of self-paced test prep activities that will prepare students for the digital SAT® test and the ACT® test.

“As part of our mission to bring high-quality test prep to students who also need flexibility, we decided to update the On-Demand Core Program to integrate the digital test content and strategies that we developed for our Complete™ Program students into the fully on-demand service,” said Justin Vaughan, chief of business development and general counsel at KD College Prep.

The On-Demand Core Program serves as an affordable and self-paced test prep option for students preparing for the SAT and ACT tests. The six-month program provides 7th-12th grade students with access to pre-recorded Lessons and Bonus Lessons, Targeted Practice, and Practice Tests with Reviews.

In 2020, KD College Prep adapted to the nation’s growing need for online test prep options by developing the On-Demand Core Program. Since then, the product has undergone five significant updates. The recent update is the most substantial, involving new curriculum adapted to reflect changes in the testing environment, reconstruction of test prep activities, and a complete rebuild of the program’s online portal.

One notable new feature is access to digital practice tests for the SAT test, in addition to paper-based practice tests for the ACT test. After each test, students watch pre-recorded test reviews guided by an experienced instructor.

“Students who join the On-Demand Core Program have always gotten the benefit of superior KD instruction and the unmatched flexibility of the on-demand learning platform. Now, students will learn how to succeed on digital tests and have an opportunity to mimic the digital testing environment, so they are fully prepared for success on their actual test day,” Vaughan said.

Since 1992, KD College Prep has helped students prepare for admissions tests and college applications through test prep and college counseling programs. The organization has four campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and serves students in 40 states across the U.S.

SAT® is a registered trademark of the College Board. ACT® is the registered trademark of ACT, Inc. Neither were involved in the production of, and do not endorse, KD College Prep.

CONTACT: Name: David Dillard. Organization: KD College Prep. Address: 621 TX 121 Suite 450 Coppell, TX 75019, United States. Phone: (972) 906-8825

Contact Info:

Name: Jenny Moore

Email: Send Email

Organization: KD College Prep

Address: 621 Texas 121 Suite 450, Coppell, TX 75019, United States

Website: https://kdcollegeprep.com/



Release ID: 89124943

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.