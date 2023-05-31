LambdaTest adds a slew of powerful features to its AI-powered test intelligence platform

San Francisco , May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a unified enterprise test execution cloud platform, has added a slew of powerful features to its AI-powered test intelligence platform. With these smart features, enterprises can get meaningful and actionable insights from their test execution data to supercharge the productivity of their development team, enhance software quality, and accelerate release cycles.

The features include flakiness detection, error trends, and anomaly detection, among others. Flakiness detection will flag inconsistent results in the test execution logs and helps identify flaky tests with ease. With ‘error classification of log trends’, the platform will classify the different types of errors in test execution logs, enabling teams to prioritize and fix issues faster.

Similarly, ‘command logs error trends forecast’ will use advanced algorithms to identify trends in errors, helping businesses anticipate and prevent future issues. Finally, ‘anomaly detection’ will highlight issues in test execution across various environments, enabling teams to ensure the consistency and reliability of the application before the release.

“Deducing actionable test insights from test runs for complex and large test systems is a grueling activity. QA teams find it hard to monitor and find issues. The challenges that teams face, across organizations, are similar – difficulty in test prioritization, flaky test identification, inconsistency in manual analysis, and limited visibility into error logs. All of this leads to lengthy QA cycles,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest.

“With our updated test intelligence features, teams can stay ahead of the curve. Our features are designed to learn and evolve with each test execution and will fine-tune recommendations based on previous runs, enabling businesses to mitigate issues and make better decisions.”

LambdaTest has also announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options – Public cloud, single tenant, or private cloud.



