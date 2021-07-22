Leading Men’s Health and Performance Company, UltraCore Brands, Opens Amazon Store

New York-based men's health, fitness, and lifestyle brand launches Amazon store in response to increasing demand for high-quality products

—

UltraCore Brands, a leading men's health and wellness product manufacturer known for its flagship male performance product Male UltraCore™, is pleased to announce the opening of its online store on Amazon in line with its expansion towards online distribution and eCommerce.

The development marks yet another milestone for UltraCore Brands, one of the fastest-growing male performance enhancement product brands in the United States, and further establishes the company's brand, sales, and product education to a massive online audience. Since its beta launch in 2019, Amazon has helped UltraCore Brands generate brand awareness and attain record-breaking sales for the company's complete line of scientifically tested products.

UltraCore Brands founder John Giardino had this to say about the launch: "The company is excited to launch the UltraCore Brands store on Amazon and be able to reach millions of customers across the United States and the rest of the world. Through our partnership with Amazon, we're thrilled to continue supporting the health of our existing customers while expanding our horizons globally and leverage new relationships to build our strong brand. Best of all, now, everyone can avail of our line of high performance UltraCore Products straight from Amazon."

Individual seeking the highest-quality nutritional products based on science and tested for quality and potency will be able to easily browse the UltraCore Products catalog ranging from the company's flagship product and leading men's performance product Male UltraCore™, its efficiency and booster complexes in Ultra Prime™ and Ultra Edge™, its cutting-edge prostate health formula Advanced Sito Prostate™, its comprehensive daily multivitamin Ultra MVP™, and the rest of its catalog featuring products ranging from heart health, performance, and weight loss.

UltraCore Brands CEO Jonathan Wood said: “eCommerce sales in the US chalked up to nearly $380 billion in 2020, and the trend is only expected to rise as the years go by. Therefore, we are ecstatic about our Amazon store launch, because now, customers can shop for top class products designed to help our customers get to their desired health and fitness levels no matter what they may be. We can't wait to get to know our customers even better and help them achieve their desired outcomes through our product line which is now going on Amazon."

Contact Info:

Name: UltraCore Brands

Email: Send Email

Organization: UltraCore Brands

Address: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, DE 19958

Phone: 5167805474

Website: https://www.ultracorebrands.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/leading-mens-health-and-performance-company-ultracore-brands-opens-amazon-store/89035515

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89035515