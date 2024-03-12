Media Advisory: Hut 8 to Release Q4 2023 Results March 28

MIAMI, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners and energy infrastructure operators, will review fiscal year results via a conference call on Thursday March 28, 2024.



Who: Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.



What: Hut 8 executives will comment on recent corporate developments and review the Company’s 2023 fiscal year financial results, which include one month of combined company’s results post-merger close.



When: Results will be shared via media release and on the Company’s website at https://hut8.com/investors/ on March 28, 2024. The conference call and webinar will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Where: The webcast can be viewed here.

Analysts can register here.



The Company’s expects to announce its first quarter 2024 results on May 15, 2024.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is a Bitcoin miner and energy infrastructure operator with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations spanning eleven sites across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. operates six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas and five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Contacts

Hut 8 Investor Relations

Sue Ennis

sue@hut8.io



Hut 8 Media Relations

Eoin Fay

eoin.fay@hut8.io