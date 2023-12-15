Medical Malpractice Personal Injury Lawyers Serve Reading, Erie, Harrisburg, PA

Lowenthal & Abrams, an esteemed personal injury law firm, is extending its specialized medical malpractice services to Reading, Erie, and Harrisburg, PA. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal representation to victims of medical negligence.

Lowenthal & Abrams, a renowned personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its medical malpractice legal services to Reading, Erie, and Harrisburg, PA. Specializing in medical malpractice cases, the firm is dedicated to providing top-notch legal representation to those who have suffered due to medical negligence.

"Our commitment to justice and excellence in legal representation drives us to extend our services to more Pennsylvanians," said a spokesperson for Lowenthal & Abrams. "Whether it’s a misdiagnosis, surgical error, or any form of medical negligence, our experienced team of medical malpractice personal injury lawyers is ready to fight tirelessly for our clients' rights."

With a team of seasoned attorneys and an in-depth understanding of medical malpractice law, Lowenthal & Abrams is well-equipped to handle the complexities of these sensitive cases. Their approach combines legal expertise with a compassionate understanding of the challenges faced by victims of medical malpractice.

Lowenthal & Abrams' team of medical malpractice lawyers understands the complexities involved in navigating the healthcare system and legal processes. They are skilled in handling a diverse range of medical malpractice claims, including those involving birth injuries and medication errors. The firm's personal injury attorneys are committed to ensuring that victims and their families receive the justice and financial compensation they deserve for the hardships endured.

One of the critical aspects of their service is aiding clients in managing the burden of medical bills. The financial strain caused by medical errors can be overwhelming for many families. Lowenthal & Abrams work diligently to secure maximum compensation for their clients to cover these costs, along with compensation for emotional distress and other damages. They meticulously review medical records to build a robust case against the responsible medical provider.

Lowenthal & Abrams also specialize in personal injury claims stemming from a range of incidents, including accident victim cases and brain injuries. They understand that each case is unique and requires a tailored approach. During the initial consultation, their attorneys thoroughly assess the details of the case, guiding clients through the legal options available for seeking justice.

Medical malpractice lawsuits at Lowenthal & Abrams are not just about financial compensation; they are about holding healthcare providers accountable for their actions. The firm's attorneys have a deep understanding of the standard of care expected in the medical profession and are adept at proving deviations from this standard, such as anesthesia errors or negligence leading to wrongful death.

The firm’s website features a convenient contact form, making it easy for injury victims in Erie County and beyond to reach out for assistance during these difficult times. Lowenthal & Abrams' commitment extends beyond the courtroom; they offer compassionate support to clients navigating the aftermath of a medical error or personal injury.

In cases of wrongful death claims, the firm's attorneys provide sensitive and assertive representation. They recognize the irreplaceable loss suffered by families and strive to ensure that justice is served. The firm's lawyers are not just legal professionals; they are advocates for the rights and dignity of each client they represent.

Residents of Reading, Erie, and Harrisburg can now access the firm’s services and benefit from its proven track record of securing favorable outcomes for its clients. "We understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll of medical malpractice. Our goal is to alleviate this burden by providing relentless advocacy and personalized legal solutions," added the spokesperson.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, interested parties can visit Lowenthal & Abrams’ website at https://lowenthalabrams.com/, or contact their hotline at 800-876-LAWYER (800-876-5299).

About Lowenthal & Abrams: Founded in Philadelphia, Lowenthal & Abrams has been a champion of justice for individuals affected by medical malpractice and other personal injuries. With a team of experienced attorneys and a client-centered approach, the firm has established a reputation for excellence in legal representation across Pennsylvania.

