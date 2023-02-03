Midtown NYC Meeting Rooms and Virtual Office Packages at 1330 6th Avenue at 54th Street

For businesses looking for a virtual office address, small space for a private meeting or a larger space for a team gathering, Servcorp has a package that will fit their needs. Their midtown Manhattan location is at 54th St and 1330 6th Avenue.

Located in the heart of midtown Manhattan at 1330 Avenue Of Americas, also know as Sixth Avenue at 54th St, Servcorp is pleased to announce its meeting rooms and virtual office packages for businesses seeking flexible, yet professional serviced office solutions. Any business can find the perfect Servcorp package to fit their needs and budget, with a guarantee that their fully-equipped, luxury office space will increase efficiency and productivity.

Servcorp’s midtown virtual office address, workspace and serviced offices provide high speed internet, an unbranded reception area with a dedicated administrative team, and an on-site IT department.



Remote businesses looking for the occasional in-person meetup for client meetings or internal brainstorming sessions can also enjoy the nearby amenities to entertain. These include the MoMA, Central Park, and Rockefeller Center.

Colleen Susini, Senior Vice President and Head of USA Operations, described this expansion as, "Office overhead in New York City is notoriously expensive. Servcorp is dedicated to providing private coworking spaces and meeting rooms at a fraction of the cost. We are proud to provide a flexible working environment that allows businesses to stay connected and productive while in the city.”

Servcorp members can enjoy coworking spaces for up to 10 people at any of Servcorp’s 150 other locations worldwide. They can also enjoy access to premium meeting rooms, interview rooms, and boardrooms at any location.



Their virtual business address at 1330 6th Avenue is one the most prestigious in NYC.

About Us: Servcorp is the global leader in premium workplace solutions, providing serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and business support services to businesses of all sizes. With over 150 locations in 41 cities worldwide, Servcorp offers a global footprint for companies looking to set up or expand their operations. Whether a company needs a full-service office with professional staff and equipment or a meeting room for an hour, Servcorp has a solution to meet all business needs. Its highly-related customer success experts are available 24/7 to help clients get the most out of their workspace.

