mm2 Entertainment Taiwan (满满额) reports strong box office takings despite Covid-19 pandemic

mm2 Entertainment Taiwan (满满额) is reporting strong box office takings this year despite the pandemic.

mm2 participated in the top five releases in Taiwan this year, with a present total box office of over NT$272 million (SG$12.8mil). Cinemas in Taiwan do not have any capacity limitations.

Do You Love Me As I Love You 《可不可以，你也剛好喜歡我》(Launched on 21 August 2020) Box Office as of 18 Oct: NT$79 million Highest-grossing Taiwan film of 2020

The Rope Curse 2 《馗降：粽邪2》 (Launched on September 2020) Box Office as of 18 Oct: NT$71 million Highest-grossing Taiwanese Horror film of 2020

I WeirDO 《怪胎》(Launched on 7 August 2020) Box Office as of 18 Oct: NT$45 million First Asian full-length feature shot on an iPhone; Winner of several film festival awards

Your Name Engraved Herein 《刻在你心底的名字》(Launched on 30 September 2020) Box Office as of 18 Oct: NT$70 million Highest Opening Weekend Box Office in 2020 for Taiwan movie; #1 in the Taiwan Box Office for 3 consecutive weeks

The Silent Forest 《無聲》 (Launched on 15 October 2020) Box Office as of 18 Oct: NT$8 million #1 in the Taiwan Box Office this weekend