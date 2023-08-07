Moonbug Entertainment continues APAC expansion with launch of Moonbug Channel in Singapore

Moonbug Entertainment, a subsidiary of Candle Media, today announced an agreement with Eazie TV to launch the Moonbug Channel in Singapore. The new Moonbug Channel will include content from across the Moonbug portfolio of much-loved IPs and is scheduled to launch on Aug 1, 2023.

The Moonbug Channel will be available to all Eazie TV pack subscribers within the kids genre on M1 and will air in English. The channel has been carefully designed to put families at the forefront, supporting parents and carers throughout their daily routines such as mealtime, bath time and more. All Moonbug IPs will be featured including CoComelon, Blippi, Gecko's Garage, Morphle, Arpo, Little Baby Bum and recent acquisitions Little Angel and Oddbods.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Eazie TV to launch our Moonbug Channel in Singapore and would like to congratulate Eazie TV on this great milestone. Singapore is a significant market for us, as it is also Moonbug's headquarter in APAC", said Yasmin Zahid, Head of Distribution and Brand Partnerships APAC, Moonbug Entertainment. "We are continuing to roll-out our channel across Asia after we successfully launched in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia."

Eazie TV said: "We are delighted to be the first platform in Singapore to launch Moonbug Channel amongst our fantastic line up of channels. Our aim for Eazie TV is to provide wholesome content for the whole family and Moonbug Channel delivers some of the favourite franchises for young children and a great addition to our kids channels offerings. "

For more information on Moonbug, visit www.moonbug.com.