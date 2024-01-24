mophie celebrates Lunar New Year with an exclusive edition Year of the Dragon powerstation plus

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, an innovator of intelligent power solutions for mobile devices, today announced an exclusive and limited edition powerstation® plus that features an artistic dragon design to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.



The powerstation plus integrates both Lightning and USB-C cables within its compact frame, housing a robust 10,000 mAh internal battery. This unique power solution enables users to conveniently charge multiple devices at the same time. The integrated cables deliver up to 20W of Power Delivery (PD), ensuring a fast and optimal charge for iPhone, iPad, and AirPods.1

Crafted with both functionality and style in mind, the powerstation plus complements Apple iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods with its sleek look, effortlessly fitting into any bag. Enjoy up to +43 hours of video playback, providing the extra battery life needed for portable devices, from iPhone to iPad Pro.2

The powerstation plus is equipped with integrated, reinforced Lightning and USB-C cables for seamless charging of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Simultaneously charge multiple devices by connecting one to the Lightning cable and another to the USB-C cable, while charging AirPods or Apple Watch with the USB-C PD port.3 Utilize the USB-C PD port to recharge the powerstation plus or charge an iPhone or iPad with pass-through charging from the wall to the device.

The integrated four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life, ensuring you stay informed.

Availability:

The 2024 Year of the Dragon powerstation plus ($79.95) is available now exclusively at Apple retail stores in America, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, and Taiwan, and on Apple.com and mophie.com. The product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.4



Apple, Lightning, iPhone, iPad, Airpods, and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Maximum shared output: 27W. Lightning cable delivers up to 20W. USB-C cable delivers up to 20W. USB-C port delivers up to 20W. When two or more cables/ports are in use, they deliver up to a combined 27W of power.

2 Additional hours of usage are estimates calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the internal powerstation battery and the mAh battery capacity of an iPhone 13 Pro. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

3 One device up to 20W. Multiple devices up to 27W shared output. Actual output and resulting charge speed will vary by the type and number of ports used simultaneously from 5W-27W.

4 ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

About mophie

mophie, a leading brand in power, is an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , and Instagram .

Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

TEAM LEWIS

Vitoria Perez

707-535-6953

zagg@teamlewis.com

