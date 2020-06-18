mPlay Asia gearing up for Q3 launch with IMDA Niche TV Service Licence awarded

mm2 Entertainment Pte Ltd Singapore’s leading media entertainment and content company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of mm2 Asia Ltd; SGX: 1B0) previously announced mPlay Asia in November 2019 during the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF).

mPlay is a free-to-use, multi-region video streaming platform for quality Chinese-language short-form content. The platform targets young urban professionals seeking fun and informative videos that fit their fast-paced and flexible consumption habits. mPlay will initially feature original productions from its four key markets, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and subsequently China.

mPlay is scheduled to launch in Q3 2020. An exciting pipeline of more than 500 episodes of original short-form content has been planned for the year, with new shows added each week. Each program is less than five minutes in length, created to fill the “in-between moments” in people’s daily life. The content will cover a variety of topics including human interest stories, travel & leisure, food & lifestyle, trends & fads, entertainment news, as well as live-streamed events with user interactivity functions.

The content on mPlay will be produced out of Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan with the specific goal to create comparative content highlighting the similarities and diversity in the lifestyles and cultures of these four regions. More information on specific upcoming mPlay content will be available soon.

mm2 Entertainment was recently awarded the niche television service licence from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to operate mPlay. With this licence, mPlay is permitted to offer television programming over the internet, also known as ‘over-the-top’ (OTT) television services.

“mPlay’s launch in Singapore will provide more entertainment options for consumers and add to the diversity of Singapore’s media landscape. We welcome media players to use Singapore as a launchpad to regionalise their businesses and test-bed new technologies and solutions for media players,” said Mr Howie Lau, Assistant Chief Executive, Media & Innovation, IMDA.

“First of all, we wish to thank IMDA for their support of mPlay. We are very excited to launch this new platform to meet the rapidly growing demand for mobile entertainment content. This growth trend is expected to continue with more consumers actively seeking and sharing relevant and engaging short-form videos that are easily accessible on their mobile devices.” says Mr Chang Long Jong, Group CEO mm2 Asia.

mPlay has partnered with Singapore-based video platform provider, ESP xMedia and international advertising technology (ad tech) firm Smart AdServer. For mPlay, ESP xMedia has constructed a robust on-demand streaming video platform with live-stream and interactive media capabilities. The platform is available as an app on Android and iPhone, as well as desktop and mobile browser interfaces. Smart’s advertising technology stack will provide deal management, audience discovery, and data activation & control to mPlay AVOD model, bringing greater value to both advertisers and content creators.

Several regional leading brand advertisers are already in conversation with mPlay to work on their marketing plans for the rest of the year. Brands are increasingly looking to digital video marketing to deliver their message, especially getting customers jazzed up to return and making purchases again post-COVID.

About Smart:

Smart (smartadserver.com) is the leading independent ad monetization platform built for premium publishers to serve demanding buyers. Our fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enable premium publishers and brands to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Publishers can act with certainty and have the control of all the variables for the right blend of transaction models, channels and formats while activating the right audience data for value path optimization. Smart works directly with more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including IMGUR, TronTV, TracFone, Groupe Marie Claire, Le Figaro, Leboncoin and Altice Media Publicité, to deliver video, digital TV, display, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps.

Smart operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality. Smart is a “GDPR ready” company as certified by independent data protection specialist, ePrivacy GmbH.

About ESP xMedia:

ESP xMedia Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based deep-tech company founded with a vision to disrupt traditional broadcasting by harnessing the power of multi-camera, multi-location, actionable live streaming. Its flagship product, ESPxCloud, is a global cloud video platform that offers a full suite of video ingestion, processing, storage, user-content access control, global delivery, and multi-viewport actionable player for any online video service providers to redefine their video production story-boarding and transform live webcasts to becoming alive with actions.

Go-Live instantly upon sign-up with our turnkey Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) or build your own white-labelled OTT Platform powered by ESPxCloud Video-as-a-Platform

mm2 Entertainment is Singapore’s leading media entertainment and content company with regional offices in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and the United States. mm2 Entertainment produces content for a multitude of platforms: movies, TV and web series, telemovies, commercial short films and formats.