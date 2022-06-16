MRI Software to acquire New Zealand-based PropertySuite

Adding feature-rich sales CRM to its suite of PropTech solutions

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global PropTech leader, MRI Software, has entered into an agreement to acquire New Zealand-based PropertySuite, an innovative, cloud-based PropTech solution that integrates relationship management, print and digital media and marketing management, and transaction and financial management into one platform for real estate agencies.



Michael Graves, Managing Director, PropertySuite.

Nearly two decades since its founding, PropertySuite's single, comprehensive platform is now used by more than 4,000 residential, commercial, rural and project marketing real estate professionals across Australasia to consolidate disparate systems, reduce duplicative efforts, and automate manual processes. The company's long cultivated client base includes some of New Zealand's largest and most well-established agencies.

David Bowie, Managing Director and Senior Vice President (Asia Pacific) for MRI Software says the intent to acquire PropertySuite highlights MRI's driving dedication to making life easier for modern real estate agencies grappling with extraordinary change.

"There's definite demand from real estate agencies in this region to digitise and take advantage of the promises of web-enabled automation. The beauty of PropertySuite is it was designed and built specifically for the New Zealand market, so it has a long legacy of delivering the value clients in this market expect.

"Our goal is to offer powerful, easy-to-use tools that agencies of any size, sector, or location - be it city or rural - can access to unlock growth. The innovation embedded within PropertySuite is world-class, particularly its media publishing, marketing tools, and full website design solutions. It's remarkably easy to use, mobile friendly, and intuitive, which our clients will love," Bowie said.

Michael Graves, Managing Director for PropertySuite says, "MRI's open and connected ecosystem resonates deeply with our own philosophy. In fact, PropertySuite already integrates with more than 250 third-party solutions, helping deliver increased scalability, operational simplicity and ease-of-use for agencies. Our industry-specific solutions and market strength will only be enhanced with MRI's 50 years' experience in real estate software and innovation. It's an absolute coup for our clients and team to have this opportunity to join our best-in-class solutions with MRI's global development, customer service and support resources to accelerate our product innovation throughout the region."

MRI also acquired Palace and WhosOnLocation, leading providers of New Zealand property management and workplace management solutions respectively, in March of last year. Today's announcement further demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to delivering tailored solutions and increasing value for clients of all sizes in the growing market.

Palace and PropertySuite clients will immediately benefit from the existing integration. The acquisition is expected to be finalised later this month.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. MRI became one of the first real estate software providers to serve Australia and New Zealand in 1995 and has since further strengthened its commitment to the region with the acquisitions of Rockend, WhosOnLocation, Box+Dice, Palace and PropertySuite. For more information, visit mrisoftware.com/nz.

