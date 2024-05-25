Nafees Nassar Builds Leading Agency for Course Creators, Generating $7.5M in Sales

Over the last three years, Nafees Nassar has worked with course creators in over 30 different niches, generating over $7.5 million in course sales. He set a record by growing a cybersecurity course from $0 to $2.6 million in 12 months.

—

Organizational change management expert Nafees Nassar made headway in the online course creation industry after establishing one of the most successful agencies dedicated to helping course creators scale their businesses. Over the past three years, his agency has collaborated with creators in more than 30 niches, generating over $7.5 million in course sales.

One of Nassar's most notable achievements includes propelling a cybersecurity course from $0 to $2.6 million in revenue within 12 months. This accomplishment underscores the agency's capability to enhance the profitability and reach of online courses significantly.

Nassar's agency is renowned for pre-launching digital courses within 30 days. Adhering to the philosophy of "sell before you make it," the agency has carved out a unique niche in the market.

"There are so many different ways you can influence a lead from cold to a client, but doing it on autopilot, in a matter of days, is the difference between a seven-figure and an unsuccessful coach," Nassar explained.

The agency focuses on developing sales funnels that attract and convert prospects into clients, addressing a common pain point among business coaches.

"Most business coaches struggle to get consistent paying clients every day. The solution to acquiring customers is to have a sales funnel in place that attracts and converts strangers into clients," Nassar said.

Nassar's experience is extensive, having launched digital courses across various topics such as pickleball, leadership, career development, baking, writing, info-marketing, and relationships. This broad expertise highlights the agency's ability to adapt to different content areas and effectively market them.

Beyond his work with course creators, Nassar is the co-founder of a startup that leads the way in assisting professionals in transitioning their careers, enabling them to secure better salaries and accelerate their career growth.

He co-founded Experts on Scale, which collaborates with established coaches and consultants to package their expertise into online group coaching programs. This initiative utilizes a proprietary "Hybrid" Webinar System designed to guide clients through the creation, launch, and scaling of their online courses, with the potential to generate five-, six-, and seven-figure incomes.

Experts on Scale is gaining recognition as a leading done-for-you webinar agency. It facilitates the automation and scaling of online courses and coaching programs through targeted paid advertising. The team, composed of experts well-versed in webinar-based customer acquisition, ensures that clients receive top-tier systems to consistently attract customers on autopilot.

Nassar's track record has positioned Experts on Scale at the forefront of the online course creation industry, making it a go-to resource for creators seeking to elevate their businesses. For more information about Nafees Nassar, a leading organizational change management expert, as well as how to course launch and scale internet businesses, visit https://expertsonscale.com/.



Contact Info:

Name: Nafees Nassar

Email: Send Email

Organization: Experts On Scale

Website: https://expertsonscale.com/



Release ID: 89130674

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.