Near Announces Strategic Partnership with Stellar Ace in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Near , the largest global source of intelligence on people and places announces a strategic partnership with Stellar Ace in Singapore. The new partnership will enable both companies to jointly help clients drive footfall to their stores by retargeting the audience seen around the brand's OOH advertisements, on online (mobile) channels with Ace Biota, aptly named to reflect the correlation of community and environment to function as a unit.

This follows the recent acquisition of UM (formerly Uber Media) a leading provider of data insights and analytics solutions for Fortune 100 and 500 companies in the United States. With the acquisition and partnership, Near will strengthen its presence in South East Asia as well as the United States, turning the company into "a truly global organization," while also tailoring its product to offer "local flavors" in each country.

Near and Stellar Ace recently implemented the solution for a well-known fast-food brand in Singapore to great success. With the objective to drive in-store footfall from the audience exposed to OOH ads on various Stellar Ace properties, the campaign was hugely successful by increasing the in-store visit rate for the brand by 271%.

On the need for going beyond just traditional OOH, Stellar Ace Vice President Jeslyn Tan said, "In a daily consumer journey, the outdoor space is still relevant as audiences TRAVEL-EAT-SHOP as part of their lifestyle. With Ace Biota powered by Near, we help our clients implement and optimize their audience reach from Offline (OOH) to Online (Mobile) media channels. We are also mindful of the current client landscape of ROI-driven commitment. With Near, Stellar Ace is now able to deliver a performance-driven and measurable outcome for the clients. We are confident that this newfound capability will offer our clients the 'stickiness' that every brand desires in assuring brand recall and association."

Near's co-founder and chief revenue officer Shobhit Shukla said, "We are very excited to partner with Stellar Ace to bring the value of data intelligence to OOH media space. We are sure that the partnership would allow brands to advertise to a specific audience, at a specific location, and at a specific time. It would be a complete marketing strategy for the brand."

"We also welcome other brands, which recognize the value of customer journey targeting being offered by Stellar Ace's O2O re-targeting capability, in partnership with Near," added Shukla.

About Near

Near is the world's largest source of intelligence on people and places, processing data from over 1.6 billion monthly users across 44 countries. The Near Platform powers data-driven marketing and enrichment offerings through a suite of SaaS products. The users of the platform can leverage audience, spatial, retail, among other data in a privacy-led environment. Founded in 2012, Near is headquartered in Singapore with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, Tokyo, and Sydney. Today, marquee brands such as News Corp work with Near to provide enhanced customer experiences. Near is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, JP Morgan Private Equity Group, Cisco Investments, Telstra Ventures, and Greater Pacific Capital. Visit www.near.co to find out more.

Related Links :

https://near.co