New Brunswick Vehicle Repair Online Directory – Mechanic Price Comparison Launch

Auto Fix Buddy, an online directory designed to give drivers a quick, easy and transparent way to compare prices and services of nearby auto repair shops and garages, has been launched.

A new online directory, Auto Fix Buddy, has been launched to help drivers filter through local auto shops and car garages to receive the best service at the best price to repair the specific make and model of their vehicle.

As part of its commitment to help users find high-quality repair services in their areas, the recently launched platform offers a fast auto shop search feature that connects drivers with nearby mechanics.

From the moment users get to the homepage, they enter the make of their vehicle and their location and are then able to explore and compare the results while viewing them on an interactive map. Users are able to chat online with shops, call, and book directly from the Auto Fix Buddy platform.

Drivers can filter the results by hourly rates, finding the best-tailored deals for their vehicle’s specific problems, with online tools that are designed to do exactly that. The platform is designed to work for the customer.

The website also offers users the option to explore the best garages based on various areas of expertise, including brakes, diagnostics and testing, glass and interior, body, electrical and lights, heating and air conditioning, powertrain, engine and transmission, suspension, steering and wheels, and other general issues.

Garage listings on the directory can be sorted by amenity offerings, including military and senior discounts, wireless internet, financing, child-friendly service, free estimates, early-bird drop-off, loaner cars, weekend hours, same-day appointments, and more.

The platform, launched by the company based in New Brunswick, Canada, has become North America’s leading car repairs comparison site, largely due to the transparency and convenience it provides.

Mechanics and auto repair shop owners are invited to sign their businesses up for free if their garages aren’t included on the website already.

A spokesperson for the company said: “As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time auto repair prices at more than 3 million auto repair shops in the U.S. and Canada, millions of drivers use the AutoFixBuddy app and website every day to find fair charges in vehicle repairs based on locations, ratings, and reviews.”

