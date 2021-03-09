OTELLO CECI 1813, NERODILAMBRUSCO: The Italian Winery's Best Seller Invites You to Explore the Essence of Its Lifestyle

#LAMBRUSCOTASTEOFITALY #LAMBRUSCOCECIPEOPLE

TORRILE, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 8 March 2021 - The famous OTELLO CECI 1813 Lambrusco, the feather in the cap of the CECI 1938 Italian winery -- a company with an 80-year history -- has been confirmed as the best-seller in Japan for 2020.









CECI 1938 exports the culture of Italian excellence and the typical flavours of the Bel Paese, of which Lambrusco is an outstanding example. With OTELLO CECI 1813, the company has gone further, combining the quality of the product with particular attention to the bottle design, the only one in the world with a square base.

An expression of contemporary lifestyle, with CECI 1938 Lambrusco becomes the manifesto for a young, carefree lifestyle, a true ode to the conviviality and joy that this wine expresses through the charm of its red bubbles. Lambrusco is also one of the few red wines that should be served and tasted cold.

With the hashtags #LambruscoTasteOfItaly and #LambruscoCeciPeople CECI 1938 invites wine enthusiasts and the curious to share their affinity with this lifestyle and join the global community.

"We're proud of our Lambrusco, which has been a speciality of ours for over 80 years. Over time, we've carefully developed it to make it ever more appealing and, above all, suited to different food pairings. Today, OTELLO CECI is unique and unmistakable. We've been exporting it to Japan for around 15 years, and since 2017 in partnership with Japan Europe Trading. It's enjoyed by a young public, who recognise its inimitable lightness and flavour, a real Italian product, capable of taking centre stage in unforgettable moments", says Maria Paola Ceci, President of CECI 1938.

"A glass of Ceci Lambrusco is more than just a glass of wine. Lambrusco is perfect for entertaining company because it encourages a smile, fuels happiness, and generates optimism. It makes you see the world in red and live the days with the typical lightness of its bubbles", adds Maria Teresa Ceci, CEO of Ceci 1938.

Among friends, with the family, for an "Italian Style" aperitif, over lunch or dinner, OTELLO CECI captivates with its fruity notes such as cherry and berries like blackberry and strawberry. Hints of floral violet notes accompany the pleasantly spicy, mineral finish.

The ultimate Lambrusco with a multifaceted personality, OTELLO CECI has a rich palette of colours, from the intense ruby red of the nectar to the lighter crimson of the froth that forms when pouring and lights up the glass brilliantly. A lively, full-bodied wine with a sparkling, social character and a smooth flavour, to be enjoyed cold.

A wine of contrasts, whose exuberant personality blends perfectly with the minimalist contours of a stylish bottle. The latter is given a bold touch by the unusual square base, a regular, discreet shape that is adopted on the labels, where the words toy with one another in an exchange between positive and negative, black and gold with a vintage effect that celebrates Otello Ceci, the creative visionary who founded the winery.

Images available at this link: https://we.tl/t-Zp9J0s24so

OTELLO CECI NERODILAMBRUSCO -- 1813 EDITION

TECHNICAL DATA

Appellation: Emilia IGT

Category: medium-dry semi-sparkling red wine

Grape variety: Lambrusco

Harvest: end of September

Soil: clay-calcareous of medium texture

Process: red vinification

Winemaking: Charmat method

Alcohol level: 11% vol.

Residual sugar: 30 g/l

Total acidity: 6.7 g/l

Serving temperature: 8/10°C

Size: 0,75 l (Sizes available 0,75 l -- 1,5 l -- 0,375 l)

Code: N-35

-- The data are intended as standard of product

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Intense ruby red colour, with lively, rich and persistent foam.

Nose: Intense, satisfying, sinuous. The fruity notes are reminiscent of cherry and wild berries such as blackberry and strawberry. Floral hints of violet accompany the delightful, spicy and mineral finish.

Palate: Surprising and rewarding. Delightful balance between softness, freshness, tanginess and good tannic texture. The intense nature of the aromas is confirmed to the taste, which are enhanced in the long and deep closure. A promise kept.

Suggested pairings: Otello Ceci is a wine capable of playing with countless pairings by varying the serving temperature. It is ideal for pairing with dishes which express a prevalent richness such as traditional Italian cured meats. It pairs well with well-structured pasta and risottos as well as with medium-aged cheeses or grilled meats. It is also able to express itself perfectly as a meditation wine.





CECI 1938

Cantine CECI 1938, an international winery for over 80 years, brings the passion of Italian tradition to the world, together with a forward-looking vision and a relentless desire for innovation. CECI 1938 produces one of the world's best-loved Lambrusco wines -- the famous red bubbles -- a wine that the company has transformed over time into a unique nectar, setting new standards of recognisability. It's a smooth wine, an ode to conviviality that lends itself beautifully to pairing; a true icon of the winery's modernity. Online, the company tells its story through the www.lambrusco.it website, a domain registered with pride and foresight in the early 1990s.

CECI's Lambrusco wines include the OTELLO CECI 1813 Edition NerodiLambrusco and Lambrusco, BRUNO CECI Lambrusco Spumante Brut, TERRE VERDIANE 1813 Lambrusco and TO YOU Lambrusco Rosso.

Design plays an essential role in CECI 1938's style, fuelling its research into the shapes and colours used to create the unusual bottles and labels, truly stylish creations with a touch of cool.

The Ceci winery, established in 1938 by Otello Ceci, experienced an initial period of growth in the 1960s under Otello's sons Bruno and Giovanni, who made their mark on the company for the next twenty years.





Today the grandchildren of Otello, Alessandro, Maria Paola and Maria Teresa, and the great-grandchildren Elisa and Chiara, continue the family's story with their bold, distinctive choices, challenging the market by bringing inspirations and influences from other sectors such as fashion, design and art to traditional winemaking.





The aim is to stand out, offering an unconventional approach to one of the most traditional Italian industries, in order to speak to young people in a contemporary language.





CECI 1938 products are distributed to 38 countries.



