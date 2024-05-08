Panda Windows & Doors In LA: Large Customized Steel Pivot Doors Announced

Panda Windows & Doors, manufacturers of luxury, state-of-the-art windows and doors, introduces large, custom-sized steel pivot doors for high-end homes and businesses throughout Los Angeles, CA.

Known as the Voyage Select collection, the new line of custom-sized pivot doors from Panda Windows & Doors offers homeowners and business owners looking to create an instant sense of arrival a selection of contemporary entryway options that can reach 24 feet tall by 10 feet wide.

More information is available at https://www.panda-windows.com/voyage-select

A recent article in Window + Door magazine - which named Panda Windows & Doors’ Voyage Select pivot doors the "Most Innovative Entry Door for 2022" - notes more and more homeowners are choosing pivot doors to differentiate their homes by creating a visually impactful first impression.

With a full range of customizable elements, Panda Windows & Doors aims to meet the rising demand for large, custom pivot doors within LA’s high-end niche segments, helping clients blend an awe-inspiring aesthetic with functional, high-performance design elements.

“Our Voyage Select pivot doors embody elegant design and engineering innovation, pillars we strive to achieve with every product release,” says a spokesperson for the company.

Distinct from traditional door designs, pivot doors rotate on a spindle that acts like a pivot. This state-of-the-art engineering enables doors weighing upwards of 1,000 lbs to open with less effort than conventional hinged systems, creating a wider, grander entrance.

Each custom pivot door from Panda Windows & Doors is handcrafted at the company's warehouse in Las Vegas, NV. Teams use high-quality hardware, steel pin spindles, and proprietary 6063-T6 aluminum extrusions to create grand, durable doors that open with the touch of a finger, self-close quietly, and can be unlocked with a fingerprint, a RFID card, or smartphone app.

Doors from both the company’s standard line and luxury line can be color-matched as needed and further customized with glass, unique exterior finishes, and through a selection of handle hardware. Teams of designers and engineers are available to work directly with residential and commercial clients to transform their ideas into bespoke pivot doors tailored to individual specifications.

With over 30 regional agents throughout the US, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, homeowners looking to modernize their entryways and design teams conceptualizing contemporary, forward-thinking homes and buildings can look to the Voyage Select collection of pivot doors from Panda Windows & Doors to achieve an exclusive and sophisticated aesthetic.

To learn more or to connect with an expert from the Voyage Select line of pivot doors, go to https://www.panda-windows.com/voyage-select

